‘She So Tiny’: Tami Roman Fans Do a Double Take After Expressing Concern About Her Seemingly Thinner Appearance In New Photos

Tami Roman’s weight frequently becomes a topic of conversation every time she shares a photo of herself online.

The reality star’s size was recently questioned after she uploaded pictures of her hangout with comedian B. Simone and “Run the World” actress Bresha Webb on Instagram.

“How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity PSALM 133:1 I was overjoyed to spend time with some phenomenal people! @thebsimone @breshawebb simply make my heart sing love you to life,” Roman’s caption read.

Tami Roman’s weight is put in the spotlight after fans zoom in on her slimmer figure. (Pictured: L-R Bresha Webb, B. Simone, Tami Roman @tamiroman/Instagram)

In the photos, the 53-year-old was seen rocking a gray jumpsuit with her hair styled in a honey-blond half-up-half-down hairdo.

The “Basketball Wives” alum’s post was then reshared on the Instagram page of @theybf_daily, whose comments section was filled with remarks from social media users who zoomed in on Roman’s seemingly thinner appearance.

“Not to start anything but is Tami ok? She’s so tiny.”

“I know Tami can fight, but *rubbing my eyes to see clearly* That’s not Erica Mena?”



Erica Mena is another known reality star who was met with questions about her weight loss a few months ago. Many online connected the “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star’s skinnier look back to stress from her recent divorce and child support battle with her ex-husband Safaree Samuels.

Another social media user replied to the above message, writing, “Right cause I really have to zoom in to try and find her face. Cause whet??”

Roman previously has revealed that she suffers with body dysmorphia, which she has said has played a huge factor in her body size. In an interview with “The Breakfast Club,” she admitted that she’s been battling the mental disorder since she was 13 years old.

“No matter how I look to people when I look at myself I can always pick something apart. I always feel like I’m overweight,” Roman said.

The “Girls in the Closet” actress also stated that she sees the “too skinny” comments made by critics as a compliment rather than an insult.

“When you’re dealing with a person who has body dysmorphia, you’re not helping them by making those types of comments,” she confessed, “because their minds work in reverse.”

Wow watching an old episode of the Parker’s, who do I see? No other then the fabulous Tami Roman. Wow people want to shame her for her weight loss, many of you don’t know that she’s naturally thin. @TamiRoman keep living your best life and keep on smiling. #AFan #LoveMeSomeTami pic.twitter.com/Um0hlG6bEI — A'Drie Noble (@ADrieNoble) September 13, 2018

Roman also discussed her condition on the daytime talk show, “The Real,” back in 2021. She shared that her body dysmorphia developed after a modeling agency tore apart her physical appearance.

“I went home that night and from that moment every time I looked at myself in the mirror I could find something wrong with myself,” she said.

During that same episode, Roman also opened up about the struggles she’s faced while living with type 2 diabetes, which plays an additional role in her slimmer figure.