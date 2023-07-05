‘I Hope That Ain’t the Reason She Left Him’: Eva Marcille’s Estranged Husband Denies Being ‘Under the Influence’ During 2022 Car Crash; Lawsuit Claims Two Victims Were Left ‘Hurt’ with ‘Multiple Injuries’

New details have emerged in a lawsuit against Eva Marcille’s estranged husband, Michael Sterling, who is accused of causing an accident while reportedly driving under the influence.

Marcille filed for divorce in March, but the lawsuit against Sterling was filed much earlier over a February 2022 car accident he was involved in.

The Atlanta attorney has adamantly denied claims that he was under the influence, according to Radar Online, who obtained copies of new court documents.

Michael T. Sterling and Eva Marcille. (Photo: @miketsterling/Instagram.)

He has been accused of recklessly driving a 2011 Ford Mustang GT on Feb. 4 2022, per the plaintiffs, Kody Clark and Lauren Hammett. In the suit, Clark noted that he was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry in the Sandy Springs area of Georgia while Hammett sat on the passenger side.

Cody described his driving as, “safe, careful,” and in a “prudent manner.”

Specifically, the suit accused Sterling “suddenly and without warning, negligently, carelessly, and unlawfully operated said vehicle by driving under the influence, driving recklessly, and following too closely, slamming directly into the rear of Plaintiff’s vehicle, causing it to spin out of control until it collided with the concrete median on the right side of the road.”

Clark and Hammett allege that they both were “hurt and suffered multiple injuries” from the car accident.

The crash also reportedly caused the plaintiffs to suffer from emotional distress, mental and physical pain, major injuries, and mislaid money, stemming from the “violence of the collision and injuries to the Plaintiffs’ bodies plus an inability to live a normal life.”

They also included that their medical expenses have accumulated to $2K, however, their final amount has not yet been announced.

The outlet also obtained a letter Sterling’s lawyer wrote back in April 2022 to prosecutors. It included a medical report from the night of the accident, which revealed that Sterling received an “independent medical examination” after he was transported to the emergency room right after the crash.

“The medical professionals disagreed with the officer and indicated in their report that ‘despite injection of his eyes, he otherwise does not have any slurred speech or inebriation at this time,’” reportedly said the letter.

Sterling’s lawyer also claim there was no “smell of alcohol” in the initial reports. However, both nurses were cited for an “administrative hearing” for the case and were “prepared to testify that if they smelled the odor of alcohol, it would have been included in their report.”

“They would have testified that the fact that they did not include it in the medical report means they did not detect the smell of alcohol,” his lawyer wrote.

The letter indicates that the nurses never testified because the officer agreed to dismiss the case due to his failure to inform Sterling of his consent rights. It also insist that Sterline has worked a long day, the same day of the accident, but he was “awake, alert and cooperative.”

Well this is sad. Eva Marcille has filed for divorce from Michael Sterling. #RHOA



H/T: @bravoncocktails pic.twitter.com/At0kuiNrKS — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) March 28, 2023

Per the outlet, Sterling’s eyes were described as “glossy and red” on the rainy night of the incident. In fact, he had gone to the doctor months before the incident and complained of “redness, swelling, and watery eyes.”

It was there when he was diagnosed with conjunctival edema, which is the swelling of the membrane that also cause the swelling of the tissue that lines the eyelids and surface of the eye.

The father of three was ordered to apply cold compresses to his face along with a steroid prescription which he still uses in order to treat his condition.

While Sterling fights this case, he is also in the middle of a divorce battle with the “America’s Next Top Model” cycle three winner. However, neither party has revealed the exact cause of their separation.

Referring to the lawsuit, one person said, “I hope that ain’t the reason she left him.”

Here’s what others had to say:

“This prob why she was adamant about the divorce! Ppl don’t wanna keep dealing with grown alcoholic men, the shit gets old and stressful! So good for her n god bless him.”

“My guy is innocent y’all stay jumping to conclusions.”

Marcille recently stated that she was “at peace” with her decision to part ways, but fans did not believe her. She is also seeking primary custody and child support of their two young biological children as well as Marcille’s oldest daughter Marley, whom Sterling adopted in 2020.