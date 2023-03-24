‘He Been In the Cut, We Ain’t Crazy’: Ne-Yo’s Ex-Wife Crystal Smith Seemingly Pops Out with New Boo Following Divorce, Fans Say Their Relationship Is Not ‘New’

Ne-Yo’s ex-wife Crystal Smith wasted no time popping out with her new boo following the divorce between her and the singer. But some people believe the mystery guy isn’t as new as he appears to be.

The mother of three shared a video of her cuddling a bearded light-skinned man as he placed several kisses on her cheek on her Instagram story.

Crystal Smith shows off new boo. Fans don’t believe he’s really new. (@itscrystalsmith/Instagram)

Before the 10-second clip comes to an end, fans can see Smith draw the camera closer to her new beau as they begin to giggle.

She added a “Livin La Vida Loca” sticker and a heart sticker on top of the video.

Smith’s video was obtained and reposted by @gossipofthecitytea on Instagram. The page also included another video of the NudeLuxeRx Skincare CEO sitting on her man’s lap as they kissed, seconds after he stuck out his tongue.

Several fans shared mixed opinions about the pairing and suggested that Smith’s new man looked rather comfortable being recorded for two people who just popped out.

“He been in the tuck too lol we ain’t slow”

“My thoughts. He look real comfy to be a new 1”

“Kind cringy but good for her!!”

Okay now!! After finalizing her divorce earlier this year, it looks like Crystal Smith may have herself a new boo!! pic.twitter.com/fwAQ4RXZNm — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 24, 2023

Last month, Smith was seen enjoying herself with the same man on vacation after finalizing her divorce from the “So Sick” singer.

In one of her Insta story videos, the 36-year-old revealed her current boo and showed him whispering something in her ear.

While information surrounding the restauranteur’s man is slim, fans have expressed happiness to see her move on from Ne-Yo, whom Smith claimed cheated on her.

Although the 43-year-old never confirmed the infidelity accusations, he did recently welcome his seventh child, the second one with his alleged mistress.

An Instagram model whose handle is @itsbigsade shared photos of their newborn child, Brixton, on her feed. They also share another son together, Braiden.

Though it is unclear how old their firstborn is, the Instagram influencer can be seen pregnant around the same time as Smith, who was carrying her and Ne-Yo’s 1-year-old daughter, Isabella Rose.

The former couple also shares a 7-year-old son, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and a 4-year-old son, Roman Alexander-Raj, together.

In addition to those five children, Ne-Yo also has two older kids: 12-year-old daughter Madilyn Grace and 11-year-old son Mason Evan Smith, whom he shares with his ex-fiancé, Monyetta Shaw.