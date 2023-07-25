‘He Got Two New Boos’: Fan Spots Ne-Yo on Vacation Holding Hands with Two Women Six Months After Finalizing His Divorce and Messy Drama with His Ex-Mistress

Back in April, a single Ne-Yo revealed that he was open to dating after finalizing his divorce from Crystal Smith and welcoming two of his seven children with another woman in the last two years.

When asked by TMZ if he was open was dating just one person, the R&B singer said, “I’m moving. I’m enjoying the single life.”

He’s clearly doing just that after a fan spotted him seemingly on vacation walking by a restaurant with his security and not one but two women. One wore cornrows, sunglasses, and a black and white bodysuit as she hold’s the artist’s arm, while the other wore red hair, sunglasses, a white top, and black shorts as she held his hand.

Singer Ne-Yo spotted with two women on vacation. (Photos: @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

“Hey Ne-Yo,” said the fan in the video, confirming it was him. The 43-year-old then replied, “Hey, yo, baby. What up?”

The video was shared by The Neighborhood Talk, although it’s unclear when it was taken and where. But fans were shocked after seeing the “So Sick” vocalist known for his romantic breakup songs casually out and about with two women six months after finalizing his divorce. A few fans called Ne-Yo a “city boy,” and some said, “It’s giving “SisterWives.”

Here’s what others had to say:

“Neyo was gaslighting us with all those break-up songs.. I thought he was the truth.”

“Looks like some type of poly relationship actually.”

“1+1 must equal 3 cause I see him holding two hands.”

“Look like he got two new boos look like it.”

One individual who criticized the fan for recording the father of seven’s interaction, said, “These celebrities can’t sneak and do sh-t cus y’all got them phones.”

During his marriage to Smith, Ne-Yo had two children with his former mistress who is now fighting in court over child support. He and Smith share three children: 7-year-old Shaffer Chimere Jr., 4-year-old Roman Alexander-Raj and 1-year-old Isabella Rose.

Ne-Yo shares a gorgeous picture of himself and his kids ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5IomyToZtr — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 7, 2023

After seven years of marriage, the former couple moved forward with the divorce, which was finalized in January 2023, despite renewing their vows in July 2022.

The “Step Up: High Water” star was ordered to pay Smith $12,000 a month in child support, $5,000 a month in alimony until 2026, and $20,000 for moving expenses. He will also pay for Smith’s new car after keeping their 2022 Bentley Bentayga.

Ne-Yo also has two older children, 12-year-old Madilyn Grace and 11-year-old Mason Evan, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée, Monyetta Shaw.

He recently shared a photo of himself with his seven kids, including Braiden and Brixton, whom he welcomed while married to Smith. After he requested a petition for paternity as well as joint physical and legal custody, she filed for primary custody and child support.