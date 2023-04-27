‘You Were Dating While Married’: Ne-Yo Says He’s Open to Dating Months After Finalizing His Divorce and Welcoming His Seventh Child

Ne-Yo is a newly single man amid his divorce from ex-wife Crystal Smith, and he’s enjoying every moment of it.

The Grammy winner was stopped by TMZ on Wednesday, April 26, while at LAX and he disclosed how bachelor life has been treating him.

Ne-Yo talks to TMZ about single life. (@Neyo/Instagram)

“I’m in a space where I’m happy,” he revealed. “I’m in a happy place.”

According to Ne-Yo, his dating options are currently wide open, as he is not putting all of his eggs in one designated basket. “I’m dating now I don’t give a damn,” he said.

The “So Sick” singer went on to say that his DMs have been flooded with several romantic options. “I check ‘em,” he admitted, implying that he’d be down to date a fan despite his high-profile status.

“That part don’t matter to me; fame don’t matter,” the 43-year-old revealed. “I honestly don’t even trip off things like that.”



He continued, “I mean – mind you, somebody on my level kind of understands the plight of what…I go through just as a person you know, a celebrity, or whatever the case may be. But at the same time us, we’re weirdos.”

“Us, celebrities, we’re weirdos. So I normally…like normal people. So I’d normally be going for just regular people,” the record producer added.

While Ne-Yo may be trying out different fish in the sea, some fans under The Shade Room’s Instagram post believe he’s already been testing out various fish when he was married.

“You were dating while married as well and enjoying single life”



“You BEEN doing that baby”

“He was doing that while he was still married”



Last month, Ne-Yo welcomed his seventh child, Brixton, with his alleged mistress, Sade, who goes by @itsbigsade on Instagram. The two already share a son together, Braiden, who was introduced to the world earlier this year.

It can be inferred that this was one of the main causes for his divorce from Smith, whom he shares three children with: 7-year-old Shaffer Chimere Jr., 4-year-old Roman Alexander-Raj and 1-year-old Isabella Rose.

The former lovers met on the set of Ne-Yo’s music video in 2015, and were married in 2016. However, their holy matrimony came tumbling down publicly in July 2022 after the former video vixen accused her then-husband of several infidelities and fathering a child outside of their marriage.

Their divorce was finalized in February 2023, and Ne-Yo was ordered to pay a total of $1.6 million to Smith.

This includes $12,000 a month in child support, $5,000 a month in alimony until 2026, $150,000 for Smith’s new car, and another $20,000 for her moving expenses since she is keeping one of their four homes in Georgia.

Ne-Yo also is the father to two older children, 12-year-old Madilyn Grace and 11-year-old Mason Evan Smith, whom he shares with ex-fiancée, Monyetta Shaw.