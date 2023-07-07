‘5 More Children After He Made That Lady Tie Her Tubes’: Ne-Yo’s Photo Shoot with His Seven Kids Derails When Fans Bring Up His Ex Monyetta Shaw

Ne-Yo’s recent photo shoot with all seven of his children prompted fans to go down memory lane and discuss the time he and his ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw agreed to get sterilization procedures together.

The Grammy-winning artist shared several photos of himself with his children on Instagram. In the carousel of images, Ne-Yo and his “tribe” can be seen wearing matching white T-shirts and jeans.

His last two photos featured all eight of them sitting on a couch as they smiled and made silly faces for the camera.

Ne-Yo and his seven children enjoy a photo shoot. (Photo: @neyo/Instagram)

“I’m a FATHER before I’m anything else,” he wrote as his caption. The singer continued, “Not money, not fame, not even the love of the craft. I do this for THEM. THEY are my reason. I’m nowhere near perfect and that’s ok. My kids love me. And I’d die, kill, steal, whatever to make sure they never need for anything.”



Ne-Yo then called his children, “The best thing I’ve ever done I LOVE MY TRIBE!! I LOVE MY SQUAD!! AND I WILL FOR ALL OF THIS LIFE AND THE NEXT… AND THE NEXT! #Madii #Mason #SJ #Roman #IsabellaRose #Braiden #Brixton #DaddyLovesYou.”

His photos were reshared on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, where several social media users found it hard to celebrate him when he played a vital role in his ex, Shaw, having a sterilization procedure.

“5 more children after he made that lady tie her tubes. He will forever be an a– to me for that.”



“Still not over him tellin his ex to burn her tubes off just so he can leave and repopulate the earth.”

“Went from ‘not wanting more kids’ with Monyetta to THIS.”

One fan even referred to Ne-Yo as, “Nick Jr.” which references Nick Cannon. The “Wild ‘N Out” host has fathered 12 children with six different women.

Bald headed neyo made his first wife tie her tubes and ended up having more fifty eleven children 🥴🥴🥴 — adaforever (@adaezeforever12) July 7, 2023

Shaw underwent a sterilization procedure after she and Ne-Yo agreed that they were done having kids. The pair share a 12-year-old daughter, Madilyn, and an 11-year-old son, Mason, together.

While Shaw successfully received the procedure to get her tubes tied, Ne-Yo backtracked on his decision to get a vasectomy, called off their wedding, and went on to date his now ex-wife, Crystal Smith.

Ne-Yo and Smith share three children together; 7-year-old Shaffer Chimere Jr., 5-year-old Alexander-Raj, and 2-year-old Isabella Rose.

The couple separated last summer after Smith blasted Ne-Yo for fathering a child outside of their marriage.

It was later revealed that the “So Sick” lyricist fathered not one, but two infant children, Braiden and Brixton, with Instagram influencer Sade.

It can be inferred that Ne-Yo impregnated both Sade and Smith around the same time due to Isabella Rose and Braiden being only months apart.