‘Lost a Lot of Weight and Looks Very Pale’: Jamie Foxx Looks Noticeably Different as He Explains Medical Scare In New Video, Fans Are Still Concerned 

Four months after collapsing while filming a new movie, actor Jamie Foxx has made his first public statement about his mysterious illness.

The multi-hyphenate took to his Instagram, where he shared with fans his appreciation for their support and prayers during this tough time. He dropped a four-minute video in the middle of the night on July 22, which showed a clear-skinned and seemingly rested comedian, who was, for the most part, serious as he spoke to his community.

Jamie Foxx arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix’s “Day Shift” at Regal L.A. Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

“Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through,” he wrote in the caption.

Moreover, Foxx explained why very little information regarding his condition was shared with fans — adding that his family protected him.

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates. But to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that. You know, I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or television show,” he said. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

The Academy Award winner then expressed his belief that his sister Deidra Dixon, daughter Corinne Marie, his medical team, and God all saved his life.

“So today, and to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way,” Foxx continued, as he referenced how tight-lipped his circle was since he suffered his medical scare on April 11 and has been on the road to recovery.

“Y’all know they kept it airtight, didn’t let nothing out,” he said. “They protected me and that’s what I hope that everyone could have and moments like these.”

The 55-year-old explained that over the last few months he has been through “hell and back.”

Hundreds of his celebrity friends hopped into the comments, happy to hear and see him, after so long.

Queen Latifah wrote, “This is the moment I’ve been waiting for. For you to be able to speak these words for your self! We love you, Jamie you are the best kind of person and always have been. We love you in this household.”

Lebron James, Ludacris, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington, Roland Martin, Da Baby, Mona Scott Young, Juelz Santana, Lil Kim, Cynthia Bailey, and so many others echoed her sentiments and wished him more progress as he gets better.

At one point in the video, the “In Living Color” star responded to jokes that he was cloned and pretended to pull off his face. He also did his signature Wanda cross-eyes to prove he was getting better and still had a sense of humor.

However, some believe he is still not 100 percent after noticing his frail appearance and pale complexion in the video.

“Y’all believe Jamie Foxx was cloned but him being pale is too much for you to process.”

“He lost a lot of weight and looks very pale. Glad to see he is ok and still with us. Love you Jamie.”

He lost a lot of weight and looks very pale. Glad to see he is ok and still with us. Love you Jamie. — 𝕭𝖎𝖉 (@SilverFoxBid1) July 22, 2023

Aside from the clone rumors, others came to his defense, reminding others not to be so critical of someone who reportedly almost lost his life.

One said, “I’m lost as to why people are asking why Jamie Foxx might not physically look the same after battling an illness.”

In response, another social media user said, “I knew it. Like I said, ppl didn’t want to see him for “proof” that he’s okay. They wanted to see him so that they could add something new to their theories.”

A third commented, “Don’t judge me, but I don’t really think he looks all that pale. His skin tone is no surprise to me. I do think he looks rather thin, but that’s to be expected following a major illness, too. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love Jamie Foxx.”

Foxx was in the middle of filming his movie, “Back In Action” with Cameron Diaz, when he suffered a “medical complication.” His final scenes were completed with the help of a stunt double.

Either way, fans are happy to see Foxx seemingly on the road to a full recovery. But many still have questions about exactly what health scare he experienced.