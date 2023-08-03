‘I Would’ve Lost My Life’: Jamie Foxx Credits His Sister with Saving His Life After Nearly Dying from a ‘Medical Complication’

Jamie Foxx is crediting his sister, Deidra Dixon, for saving his life as he continues to recover from his medical emergency last April.

The “Ray” actor thanked Dixon with an Instagram post on Aug. 1, in which he shared 10 images of him and the 36-year-old together from over the years.

Jamie Foxx credits his sister Deidra Dixon with saving his life. (Photo: @iamjamiefoxx / Instagram)

He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 ‘D’… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis #swipeleft.”

Foxx is recovering after suffering from an undisclosed “medical complication” while in Atlanta to film scenes from his upcoming movie “Back In Action.”

He was seen out and about on a yacht and playing pickleball and top golf after months of speculation about his health status as he recovered in a rehabilitation treatment facility in Chicago.

Nearly two weeks ago, the 55-year-old took to Instagram to thank everyone for their support and prayers as he explained why he didn’t want anyone to see him in such a vulnerable state.

“I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” he said in part. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.”

Jamie Foxx Waves At Fans On Boat In The Chicago River, Looking Healthy In 1st Public Sighting pic.twitter.com/x7eCrn5tG2 — Aceboyz Worldwide (@AceBoyzWrldwide) July 10, 2023

The comedian went on to credit Dixon, his daughter, Corinne, and the medical staff for saving his life.

“To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video,” he said. “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me, and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these.”

He went onto address rumors that he was blind and left paralyzed. “The eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine. I’m not paralyzed, but I went to hell and back,” Foxx said, “and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

He continued later, “If you see me out from now on and every once in a while I just burst into tears, it’s just because it’s been tough, man. I was sick, man. But now I got my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out.”

Foxx is currently starring in the film “They Cloned Tyrone” on Netflix.