‘This Is the Real Jamie: Jamie Foxx Fans Say ‘He’s Back’ to Normal After the Actor Freestyles In New Video Days After Sharing Update About His Medical Scare

Jamie Foxx appears to be in better shape than the last time fans saw him post about the mysterious medical crisis he faced back in April.

The multifaceted entertainer was recently captured jamming out on a gold drum machine while freestyling whatever came to his head.

“I was with my Uncle Luke, feeling like I won a Grammy. Hold up, wait f–k a Grammy gimme the loot,” he rapped while music producer Breyon Prescott recorded the comical video.

The one-minute video was shared on Prescott’s Instagram with a caption, “THIS IS HOW WE HAVE MADE SO MANY #1 HITS TOGETHER, MILLIONS OF RECORDS SOLD !!!!”

Jamie Foxx shows fans that ‘he’s back’ following his medical scare. (Pictured: @therealbreyonprescott/Instagram)

He continued, “MY BROTHER @iamjamiefoxx IS TRULY THE MOST GIFTED INDIVIDUAL THAT I HAVE EVER WORKED WITH, SO BLESSED TO HAVE HIM BACK !!! THE BEST PART ABOUT HIM IS HE HAS ALWAYS TRUSTED ME !!! THIS NEW ALBUM WILL BE ANOTHER CLASSIC !!! GOD IS THE GREATEST !!!”

Prescott is also the producer behind the actor’s Grammy-winning single “Blame It,” featuring T-Pain. Foxx has released five studio albums thus far in his career and several Grammy-nominated hits such as “Slow Jamz,” “Creepin’,’’ “Love Changes” and “Unpredictable.”

The video has received more than 36,000 plays, over 5,100 likes, and more than 400 reactions filled with overjoyed commenters who noted how good it felt to see Foxx in high spirits.

“Damn that was hard.”

“Yessssss my baby is BACK!!!!!!!! Thank you Jesus!!!”

“Glad to see Jamie back!”

“I legit was like we better get another album.”

American record producer Swizz Beatz hopped in the comments section, writing, “He’s back,” with several fire emojis.

In response, Prescott said, “Swizz Let’s go Zone Zone Zone.”

Timbaland also left several fire emojis under the post, in which Prescott suggested, “Let’s Go Timbo , it’s Time.”

As always, with positive reactions came negative ones as well. One fan gave Foxx a backhanded compliment. writing, “This is the real jamie fox,I don’t know who was that guy giving that speech on his page a couple nights ago.”



Prescott reminded the social media user that Foxx was the, “Same Person.”

Last weekend, Foxx dropped a four-minute video on his Instagram, where he voiced appreciation for fans who have supported him throughout this long and scary road.

The video quickly sparked controversy once people began to create conspiracy theories and cloning rumors about the “Dreamgirls” actor after noticing his thinner appearance.

Rumors grew so heavy that Ice-T decided to defend Foxx’s name by calling out every troll who spread the false information.

People would rather believe that Jamie is now a Clone or Ai, than the man was just seriously sick and damn near died… Cause he doesn’t look EXACTLY the same??? YOU look different after a bad cold! Smh weirdos.. https://t.co/EWklg56bnW — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 23, 2023

Over the past few weeks, Foxx has been spotted out on numerous occasions, following hearsay that the actor’s “medical complication” caused him to become “permanently disabled” and “blind.”

Nevertheless, it appears as if the father of two is in a much better space physically as he continues this road of recovery, with several fans still interested in learning more about his health scare.