‘Preparing for the Worst’: Jamie Foxx Friends and Family Reportedly Remain Concerned About His Recovery Amid Ongoing Medical Complication

Mixed messages about Jamie Foxx’s health continue to leave his fans concerned for his well-being.

The über-talented actor has been hospitalized since mid-April after suffering an unspecified health scare while in Atlanta. Jamie, 55, has been in the city for the filming of “Back in Action” with co-star Cameron Diaz. According to multiple reports, the medical emergency did not take place while on set.

A message from Jamie Foxx to fans was shared on his Instagram account on May 3. Photo: Iamjamieefoxx/Instagram

Since the news broke on April 12, multiple updates from alleged sources close to the situation have been shared, indicating that his condition is improving. Even stars like Nick Cannon have spoken out to say that Jamie is showing progress. But the latest update reportedly from a RadarOnline source suggests Jamie’s conditions remain an alarming concern.

“Jamie’s people are saying he’s doing OK and improving while doctors try to get to the bottom of his problems,” said the supposed source to the digital outlet. “But he wouldn’t be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to okay. His friends and family are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst!”

Another person told the outlet that the Academy Award winner has suffered from high blood pressure for years and that the medical crisis was “a long time coming.” For the first time in weeks, a post, presumably from the “In Living Color” alum, was shared on his Instagram account.

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” read the simple post signed with the fox emoji on May 3. At the time, supporters perceived the message as a break in the gloom and doom that had surrounded the beloved talent. Adoring fans who have been praying steadfastly for his recovery are now unsure what to make of his closely guarded condition.

“This Jamie Foxx news is terrible. I thought he was doing good and now they say he took a turn for the worst,” wrote one person online.

A second commented, “Something is going on, and it goes back to what I said a few days ago. I think he is in a coma. I think the post saying he thanked fans for their support was made up to ease suspicions about what is really going on.”

Jamie Foxx is one of the most talented actors in the history of Hollywood. If we were to sum up Foxx in one word, it would be "gifted". At his best, Foxx is as good as any actor you can imagine. Prayers up to Foxx and his entire family as he recovers from a recent medical… pic.twitter.com/t1tjteLtTL — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) May 3, 2023

Previously leaked information showed that Jamie’s condition started out dire. “It was touch and go for days with him, and he had to be revived. He is very lucky to be alive,” an individual told RadarOnline. That person went so far as to allege that, at one point, he had to be revived.

Corinne Foxx, Jamie’s older daughter, was the one to break the news that her father had been hospitalized last month. “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she wrote in an April 12 Instagram post.

Earlier this month, People magazine spoke with an insider who claimed that Jamie’s health scare was no longer a life-threatening situation. As for the prolonged hospitalization, that person said doctors were still “doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay.

“He has a lot of projects going on. He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital,” said the reported insider for the magazine. Jamie’s doctors reportedly advised him to decrease his stress levels ahead of a discharge from the hospital.