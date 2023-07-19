‘You’re Looking Great’: Wendy Williams Shares First Photo In Four Months Since Entering Treatment Facility

Wendy Williams recently thanked fans in an Instagram post for their sweet remarks and wishes after celebrating her 59th birthday.

On July 18, the former talk show host shared a photo of herself looking fabulous as she donned a full face of makeup as she flashed a huge smile. She can be seen holding a pool stick and wearing a black sweatshirt that said, “How Dare You.”

Williams captioned the post, “Thanks for the BDAY Wishes!” with a red heart emoji.

Wendy Williams smiles for the camera as she plays pool. (Photo: @thewendyexperiencepodcast/Instagram)

Fans were thrilled to see her looking so healthy and brand new following reports that she recently returned to a wellness facility, presumably due to her struggle with alcohol addiction.

The former host of “The Wendy Williams Show” also reportedly went to rehab last fall for alcohol abuse but was later seen drinking while out and about in New York City. She also battles with lymphedema and Graves’ disease.

“You look wonderful, Wendy,” noted one fan.

“You look amazing,” echoed another.

“Hi Wendy looking like a beauty queen I’m giving you your flowers because you have been thru the storms and making it back to the sunshine,” replied a third fan.

A fourth said, “You’re looking great! Happy of happiest birthdays. Miss you!!”

The post was shared on her podcast page, where several fans inquired about Williams’ podcast, “The Wendy Experience.” This marks Williams’ first post since April 7. The podcast idea was revealed last summer, but it has yet to come to fruition.

At the time, Williams’ publicist Shawn Zanotti stated that the podcast had not been canceled despite reports noting otherwise.

“What ever happened to the podcast?”

“Waiting on podcast or have Tyler Perry give Wendy a show on bet or Vh1.”

Both Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr. and her brother, Thomas “Tommy” Williams, have expressed their concern for the television star in recent interviews with The Sun.

In early 2022, Williams was placed under financial guardianship, and her assets were frozen after a Wells Fargo advisor claimed she was of “unsound” mind. Sabrina Morrissey was also appointed by the courts as Williams’ financial guardian.

Kevin and Tommy noted their belief that she was being influenced by the wrong people. Williams is currently being managed by her former jeweler, Will Selby, who denied her son’s claims.