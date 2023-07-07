‘I Never Took Advantage of It’: Wendy Williams’ Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Reveals He Charged $100K to Her AmEx Card to Pay for Her Treatment and His Education Amid Her Health Issues

Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr. is finally addressing what he calls the truth about a $100,000 charge to his mother’s AmEx card.

At first, he vehemently denied being the reason for her Wells Fargo account being frozen.

Wendy Williams and her son Kevin Hunter Jr. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Some news outlets previously reported that his mother’s American Express card was charged at the end of 2021 without her permission. There were also accusations that Hunter asked advisors to cover up the bill and hide it from his mother.

Now he’s singing a different tune in yet another exclusive interview with The US Sun.

The 22-year-old revealed that he did make changes to the media maven’s card but only for her personal expenses. He claimed that Williams’ AmEx card was used to pay for her doctor’s appointments and private planes to and from Florida and New York.

“I have always used the AmEx, always. Before everything that happened, ever since I was young, starting in the 6th grade, she always allowed me access to a credit card, whether it was for an emergency or because I wanted something,” he said.

As the child of a celebrity, Hunter alleges his mother wanted to introduce him to “enjoy certain access to things, as her son.”

The 58-year-old talk show host had her accounts frozen in January 2022, after shocking claims that she was “of unsound mind.” Hunter claims it wasn’t brought up until after Wells Fargo pushed for Williams to get a “guardian” to manage her accounts in court.

“In court, they brought up the American Express situation. They made this a much bigger issue,” he said, before revealing that the card was her only source of income. “When she was here, the AmEx card was our only source of paying for things,” he continued.

The college student claims his mother was aware of how much and how often her card was used as she checked her statements every month, adding, “I never took advantage of her.”

Williams was in her son’s care in Florida from late 2021 to the spring of 2022, when “The Wendy Williams Show” was canceled. He believes her former manager and financial advisor were less concerned about her health and only wanted her to return to New York for work as soon as possible.

Hunter insists, “They were more annoyed by the fact that they didn’t have the control that they have had over her all these years- from my perspective.”

He then went on to reveal that he was also locked out of his school fund account, therefore he couldn’t pay for his college requirements.

“They had also locked me out of my school accounts, so anything that I would normally be able to pay for on my own through my school accounts, they had locked me out of. So we had to use the AmEx to get through.”

Williams shares her son with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr. Their child previously expressed concern for his mother and said that the people around her were enabling her drinking problem. After leaving rehab last November, Williams was seen drinking in New York City with friends.

Kevin Hunter has made headlines as of late, with OK! Magazine reporting that Williams is seemingly happy after learning that her ex was dumped by the woman he cheated on her with, Sharina Hudson. Hudson allegedly broke up with Hunter after his alimony payments from Williams ended.

According to the outlet, the 50-year-old also reportedly is broke and sold off his assets to pay the bills. Meanwhile, Williams has reportedly “been smiling since she heard the news.”

Hunter fathered a child with Hudson while he was still married to Williams, prompting her to file for a divorce in 2019. The 58-year-old was forced to pay Hunter alimony until she left her talk show. Hunter worked as an executive producer on the talk show from 2007 until 2019.

After Williams’ show was canceled in 2022 due to her multiple health issues and a stint in rehab, Hunter’s alimony payments also ended. Hunter sought to have a court resume the payments, however, he was unsuccessful. After the payments ended, the cheating husband reportedly began selling off his assets to make ends meet.

Williams is currently being managed by a former jeweler, Will Selby. Her financial advisor at Wells Fargo, Sabrina Morrissey, was also appointed as her financial guardian.