‘Something Isn’t Right’: Wendy Williams Fans Concerned After Report Claims She Is Moving to LA, Selling Iconic Purple Couch and Other Belongings, Weeks After Drinking at a Bar

Wendy Williams is reportedly selling all of her belongings in New York, including her iconic purple chair from “The Wendy Williams Show,” and moving to the West Coast.

The news comes after reports that her highly anticipated podcast, “The Wendy Experience,” is still happening despite earlier talk of its cancellation.

According to Page Six, Williams is selling her NYC penthouse in preparation for her move to Los Angeles, CA. The outlet reports that the 58-year-old former talk show host has been telling her friends that she is moving, but one insider is skeptical because of Williams’ poor health.

Wendy Williams. (Photo: @therealwendywilliamsonline/Instagram.)

“She was asking how to sell her stuff with ‘The Real Real,’ but I don’t think she’s actually moving to Los Angeles,” said the insider. “She seems so unwell.”

Williams’ publicist, Shawn Zanotti, suggested that Williams was simply doing some “spring cleaning” to make room for new items in her apartment.

“Wendy is getting rid of items for spring cleaning, this is what people do this time of year,” he said. “It’s a new chapter for Wendy and she wants new things. This is a common gesture people do and Wendy is no different.”

Other items being sold in Williams’ home were also featured on the home segment of ‘The Wendy Williams Show.” Fans are most familiar with the former radio DJ sitting in her iconic purple chair while dishing on “Hot Topics” and other controversial subjects.

Since the show’s cancellation in June 2022, the talk show veteran has dropped hints and teasers about her future in the industry. After 13 years of hosting, Williams revealed she was moving on to make her coins with podcasting.

However, fans believe it’s now in jeopardy after reports about her podcast cancelation after months of speculation about its launch. “The Wendy Experience” podcast was first announced last fall.

Despite reports, Zanotti told “Entertainment Tonight” recently that “There has been no official cancellation of the podcast.”

Wendy Williams teases her podcast ‘The Wendy Experience’ in new Instagram photos. 💗 pic.twitter.com/iddCSG7eCs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 3, 2022

He also addressed reports that Williams — who had gone to an alcohol abuse treatment facility last year — was drinking at a gay bar in New York City nearly two weeks ago.

Patrons spotted the radio personality drinking alcohol at the restaurant Fresco by Scotto last month. Zanotti defended Williams stating she was “out celebrating the new things in her life.”

“She is happy and wanted to celebrate as she has a new lease on life. There are several projects coming down the pipeline and she was celebrating those things.”

He confirmed that the former daytime host has several projects in the works and noted her hopes of returning to TV, “Wendy does desire to return to TV.”

The former television host seemingly confirmed her return during a run-in with the paparazzi as she shopped at a Petco in New York back in February.

“I want to be on TV,” said Williams. “You know, stuff like Seth Meyers, you know, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, ‘The View,’ stuff like that. I am formerly retired.”

News of Williams’ selling her furniture was shared by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram, and fans were unnerved by the idea.

“If she not moving then why is she selling everything in her apartment? Something isn’t right,” one fan replied.

A few expressed their disappointment while referencing Williams’ struggles over the last several years. “Ah man. I really want her to get better soon,” said a second person.

A third wrote, “This is really concerning because of her struggles the past 5 years. I hope she’s not going to do something she can’t undo.”

Williams filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter, in 2019 after he fathered a child with another woman. After 21 years of marriage, the former couple finalized their divorce in January 2020. They also share a 22-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

Due to her health issues, Williams was placed under a financial conservatorship . She entered a treatment facility in Sept. 2022 for alcohol abuse.

The “Think Like a Man” star was reportedly living alone in her New York penthouse after finishing treatment in October. Hunter made the request after claiming his alimony payments ended in February 2022, and that he was behind on his bills. Sadly, Hunter’s request was denied by a New Jersey judge.