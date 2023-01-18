‘Had to Get My Wife Back and Start Fresh’: Ray J Announces Reconciliation with Estranged Wife, Princess Love Amid Divorce

Ray J and Princess Love may have rekindled their commitment to each other amid their ongoing divorce. At least, that is what the singer would like his fans to believe.

It appears as though Ray J and his wife of six years have recently landed in a place of reconciliation. While celebrating his 42nd birthday in Las Vegas, he revealed to fans that he has a lot in store for this new year of life, and one of those things is fighting to keep his family together.

In a video where he showed off a palatial multi-floor hotel suite, Ray J sang “happy birthday” to himself and showed off his family’s temporary lodging. In the caption, he wrote, “Had to get my wife back and start fresh. I love my family!! I’ll fight over and over for life for my family and kids!!” To emphasize how serious he is about keeping his family together, he added, “I’ll put it all on the line for my children to be happy, safe, and close to me 24/7!!!”

Ray J shares touching post about getting his wife back for his 42nd birthday. (Photo: @rayj/Instagram.)

In the comments, he was flooded with happy birthday wishes as well as several comments acknowledging his marriage. “Hbd glad you’re getting back your family always compromise and listen communication is the key whether you want to hear it or not,” wrote one person.

“Yes I love a man that fights for their marriage,” wrote a second person who approved of Ray J’s efforts to make things right with Love. A third comment read, “Yes Ray go get your wife and family! That’s the spirit!”

And at least one person hoped that the apparent reconciliation would lead to the couple welcoming a new member to the family. “I love yall together..baby #3 Happy Birthday.”

The “Moesha” actor has been noticeably absent from his wife’s social media, but even she felt moved to celebrate him with a special post. Alongside a snapshot of the kid-friendly party that was thrown for the singer, she wrote that there were numerous reasons why she loved him, but putting the family first was at the top of the list. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the best dad in the world @rayj The only thing you wanted for your birthday was to see our kids happy! These are just one of the reasons why we love you!!!”

With the exception of a few, the comments on the post mirrored those that were left under Ray J’s video. “Now Don’t y’all file for divorce not nan other time,” read a comment. Another person suggested the duo keep the public out of their relationship. “If their together they need to keep it between them and stop telling us their business,” wrote another user.

After a series of breakups, the “One Wish” crooner filed for divorce in 2021. However, by December 2022, it was reported by Radar Online that the couple was unable to agree on child support, spousal support, visitation, and several other details of the legal separation. As a result, they are reportedly preparing to go to trial. At this point, fans can only hope for the best, but these on-and-off lovebirds have been known to throw in the towel even when things seem to be on the up and up.