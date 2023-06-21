‘That’s How You Stunt on Them Hateful Neighbors’: Rick Ross Donates $30K to Suburban Atlanta Clinic Weeks After Receiving Complaints from His Neighbors Who Objected to a Car Show at His Estate

Rick Ross has brought even more attention to the Fayette County community just south of Atlanta after helping a local clinic keep its doors open.

Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic provides free basic care for adults aged 18 and older who lack medical insurance and are often part of underserved communities. The clinic recently raised $19,000 of its $50,000 goal to remain a resource for the community.

Rick Ross donates $30,179 to Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic. (Photo: WSB-TV/YouTube.)

According to Atlanta news station WSB-TV, Ross donated $30,179 to help the facility hit its mark on Monday, June 19. “

A clinic like this means a lot to me. I lost my father at an early age, and I felt like one of the reasons I lost him so early is because of his lack of healthcare,” said the self-proclaimed “Biggest Boss.”

He added, “I look forward to continue to help out as much as possible. I consider you family, friends, and of course neighbors.”

Ross’ hefty check comes weeks after his VIP car and bike show at his Promise Land estate in Fayetteville stirred mixed reactions from the community.

Neighbors petitioned to have the event shut down, and Fayette County officials initially denied him the necessary permits to host more than 6,000 people on the grounds of his residence. In the end, the “Stay Scheming’” rapper held his event on June 3.

Despite the initial pushback, the show went off without a hitch and only was marred by a handful of minor medical incidents. Reviews from residents proved that the biggest complaint launched against him was due to trash and debris left in a nearby shopping center parking lot.

“Yea bet they won’t say s–t next year about his car show..” wrote one fan in the comments of a social media post highlighting Ross’ philanthropic act.

“He definitely want his car shows to go on,” wrote a second person, while a third said, “ROZAY!!!!! That’s how u stunt on them hateful neighbors! What have they contributed? Exactly!!!!”

“It may be a write off for him but a blessing for someone else,” commented a fourth.

A fifth person remarked, “Did he donate to gunplay GoFundMe for his daughter?”

Last month, when the Wing Stop franchisee and DJ Envy exchanged barbs over their car shows, rapper Gunplay’s name was thrown into the digital melee.

Gunplay, who was signed to Ross’ label Maybach Music Group, and his family launched a GoFundMe to raise funds to cover medical bills for his newborn daughter’s open heart surgery. Donations poured in to the tune of $30,960. Envy suggested that Ross did not take care of his people, given that Gunplay resorted to asking the public for assistance.

Vonshae Taylor-Morales, Gunplay’s wife, went so far as to threaten legal action against “The Breakfast Club” host for bringing up the triggering medical emergency. Envy later apologized to the family on-air for dragging the matter into his beef with the mogul.

#Gunplay responds after some fans took back their gofundme donations for his ill daughter after seeing him gift a chain to #RickRoss pic.twitter.com/pKt7GpLUVP — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) June 13, 2023

Two days after the car and bike show, Gunplay shared a video of himself gifting the music mogul a diamond encrusted chain and a large “ANML SHLTR” pendant covered in diamonds.

The “Power Circle” emcee was met with criticism from those who felt he was not in need of public assistance to cover the medical expenses incurred by his daughter’s life-saving surgery. Some who donated to his campaign even sought refunds. Those requests prompted a scathing rant from the artist.

Ross’ generous donation also comes on the heels of his recent purchase of a luxury G550 jet with an MMG on the tail. Fans have already suggested that he purchased the customized aircraft with the profits from his car show.