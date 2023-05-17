‘It’s a Private Event’: Rick Ross Plans to Run for Mayor of Fayetteville After County Officials Deny Permit for His Car and Bike Show, Rapper Says Event Is Still on

Rick Ross is not taking no for an answer after county officials in Fayetteville, Georgia, denied him a permit to host his highly anticipated car and bike show at his Promise Land estate.

Rozay’s second annual event was originally slated for next month with performances from himself and Gucci Mane.

But, per WSB-TV, the Fayette County Planning and Zoning Commissions have prohibited the rapper from hosting the event, stating that it “is not in compliance with the Fayette County Zoning Ordinance.”

Rick Ross’ car show denied by city officials. (Photo: @richforever/Instagram)

According to planning and zoning director Deborah Bell, multiple factors influenced the decision.

“First, a plain reading of the phrase ‘horse show/rodeo/carnival and/or community fair’ does not anticipate a car and bike show,” Bell wrote in the explanation of the event’s rejection.

She continued to state, “Whatever similarities exist between these uses, they are not significant enough for staff to determine that they are the same.”

After the county’s ruling, Ross declared that the show — which was projected to attract approximately 7,000 people, is still in full effect regardless of the determination. The “Hustlin’” rapper went on an extensive tirade via his Instagram Story, claiming that nothing will hinder the event from taking place.

“Breaking news. Breaking news,” he said. “The Rick Ross car show June 3rd goes on. It must goes on. It’s a private event on private property, with VIPs and you’re invited. Tickets still available online, it’s gonna be a beautiful event. Shoutout to the beautiful city of Fayetteville.”

Rick Ross responds to Fayette county denying permit to host car show

In a separate video shared on his story, Ross announced his desire to run for mayor in next year’s election to help improve Fayetteville.

“I love Fayetteville so much next year I’m running for mayor,” the 47-year-old said. “That’s right, the Da Boss Rick Ross, running for mayor of Fayetteville. I’ll see you all at the car show June 3. We gonna have a great time. I promise you that, BOSS!”

Ross doesn’t appear to be worried about the roadblocks that might prevent his affair from taking place. A few weeks ago, the Maybach Music mogul responded to backlash after learning about his neighbors’ plans to ax the show.

“I wouldn’t feel right if they wasn’t boycotting Boss,” he said in a now-expired IG Story. “I never got nothing easy. It was never handed to me. I would be confused if they just let me get the money.”

As reported by WSB-TV, Ross’ community is concerned about the disruption and traffic that a large influx of visitors to the show would bring, with neighbors claiming that they felt “locked out” of their homes after his show last year. A few folks even signed a petition opposing his upcoming event.

Tickets to Ross’ event are still currently available online with, prices ranging between $325 to $2,500. However, the site says that “no refunds” will be offered.

ABS has reached out to Rick Ross’ team for a statement.