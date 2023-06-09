‘There’s Your Money Put to Good Use’: Rick Ross Flexes His New ‘MMG’ Jet, Fans Suggest He Flipped What He Earned from His Car Show 

Rick Ross is using his latest big boss purchase to motivate his fans to never stop pursuing their dreams.

In a recent Instagram post, Ross revealed that a luxury G550 jet has been added to his transportation arsenal. The 18-seat aircraft boasts woodgrain paneling, leather seats, a private suite, automated window shades and self-folding tables.

Rick Ross and his new custom jet. (Photos: @richforever/Instagram)

“Sky’s the limit.. Maybach Airlines Reaching new heights,” he wrote on June 9. In his Instagram Story, fans got a closer look at the jet whose exterior is painted black with Rick Ross written in gold across the sides. On the tail is his record label’s MMG (Maybach Music Group) logo.

“Maybach Airlines, Maybach airlines. Yeah that suite, that bed, all the way to the back,” said the WingStop franchisee in a brief tour video. “This my first jet I ever bought. I said if I’mma do it, I’mma do it right,” he continued while shouting out Duncan Aviation for his jet’s custom paint job.

The post attracted more than 300,000 likes and hundreds of comments in just a few hours. “This man literally went from working corrections at a young age, hustling and being broke, and now he owns a mansion and a private jet. I definitely needs to find my niche and get the bag,” wrote one fan.

“My cheap a— can appreciate & understand the hard work + discipline it took to get to this point,” commented former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. Several more of the “Diced Pineapples” rapper’s fans petitioned for jobs such as head of aircraft maintenance, pilot and flight attendant.

More than a few assumed that his recent car and bike show helped him snag the pricey new jet.

“There’s your money put to good use,” wrote one person of the loot Ross made from selling general tickets for $325 and VIP ones for $2,500. Other comments included:

“Rozay got this with the car and bike show money lol boss move.”

“Flip that car show money into a plane! Real hustle.”

On June 3, Ross hosted the VIP event at his Promise Land estate in Fayetteville, Georgia. A reported 6,000 car and bike enthusiasts flocked through the gates to join in on the festivities.

Vibes from the Rick Ross Car Show 😂 https://t.co/52WCdDrY0T pic.twitter.com/W4oz28uBSG — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 4, 2023

Despite initial pushback from the community, and being initially denied a permit by county officials, the event seemed to go off without a hitch. The aftermath, however, did leave some patrons and business owners of a nearby shopping center disappointed in the debris left behind.

Elsewhere in his Instagram Story, the hip-hop mogul dropped a motivational gem. “Don’t you ever stop chasing yo dreams. Don’t you ever let nobody tell you what you’re worth. Don’t you ever accept that, never,” said an impassioned Ross.

Leading up to the show, Ross and “The Breakfast Club” co-host DJ Envy found themselves trading barbs with each other over whose event (Envy’s took place on May 28) was the biggest.

Eventually several of the disses became personal with family members and acquaintances being brought into the mix. Online spectators hope that Ross’ jet has put an end to the back and forth for good. They wrote:

“DJ ENVY PLEASE LEAVE THIS N–GA ALONE … HE BEEN ON 1 SINCE YOU SAID HIS NAME.”

“Dj envy somewhere being envious.”

While the aircraft has the music executive’s name on it for all to see, he still managed to make the big reveal a family affair. “Y’all see the queen! Y’all see Ella, baby! You did it girl, you did it,” he joyfully exclaimed in another clip that showed his mother, Ella, posing in front of the jet.

In a 2017 post, he made it abundantly clear that his mother means the world to him. “My mother ELLA the one and ONLY. My rock since day ONE. Backbone to the Entire EMPIRE,” he wrote in a Mother’s Day post. Tawanda Roberts, his sister, was also on hand to celebrate the manifestation of his hard work.