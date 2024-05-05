‘Drake Fighter Jet Shot Us Down’: FAA Weighs In with Facts as Rick Ross Fuels Rumors Drake Caused His Private Jet to ‘Crash’ Amid Ongoing Beef

A private jet carrying Rick Ross was involved in an incident in Dallas, Texas, and the “Hustlin'” rapper swiftly took to social media to claim he knows who was behind the unfortunate event. However, Ross’ story doesn’t quite align with reports from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Ross arrived in Arlington, Texas, aboard a Gulfstream Aerospace Gulfstream V (twin-jet) private jet on Thursday, May 2, before his scheduled performance at The Garden Restaurant & Bar in Dallas later that evening. The following day, images of the Rick Ross-branded aircraft stuck in the grass near the runway hit social media and immediately went viral.

Drake and Rick Ross recently have been entertaining hip-hop fans by trading jabs in diss tracks. (Photos: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

X account keep6ixsolid was the first to post the images with the caption: “Rick Ross’s jet makes a crash landing in Dallas He was just clowning Drake for his Boeing 767.”

In a follow-up tweet, the X user writes, “The wing stopped the plane.”

Rick Ross’s jet makes a crash landing in Dallas



He was just clowning Drake for his Boeing 767 pic.twitter.com/vJytAxuTA4 — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) May 3, 2024

Ross played into the plane crash hysteria, taking to his Instagram Stories to reshare the images of his grounded jet with a caption stating, “DRAKE FIGHTER JET SHOT US DOWN.”

Ross followed with a tweet, taking to X to write, “My jet just crashed ; Drake OvO F16 fighter jet just shot us down.”

The two men have been engaged in an online beef ever since Ross dropped his diss track “Champagne Moments,” which was targeted at Drake in April.

Ross frequently trolls Drake by calling him “White boy” and “BBL Drizzy,” and Drake also targeted Ross in his diss track, “Push Ups.”

My jet just crashed ; Drake OvO F16 fighter jet just shot us down 🔥🔥 #rickrosscarshow june1st #BBLDRIZZY #Champagnemoments — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) May 4, 2024

The 48-year-old went as far as to detail the frightening moments before his aircraft took a nose dive. In a video posted to his Instagram Stories, Ross explained, “Thank ya, everybody, for all the prayers, but I’ma tell you, we on the jet and I’m seein’ da fighter jet,” he recalled as he made a flying noise. “I see his nose. It’s like Tom Cruise from ‘Top Gun.’ I seen his nose, I’m seeing him in the cockpit. And I’m like, ‘Damn,’ I see his cheeks and nose going back from the G force. I’m like, ‘Damn.’ And then, eh, man, it happened, know what I’m sayin’. I can’t say what happened, but it happened. C’mon, White Boy.”

Ross ended the video by letting everyone know that he was safe. “We safe, everybody.”

“lol this man saying Drake tried to crash his plane? this is getting way too much,” noted another. “The funniest man in rap right now, if only he could make all his jokes rhyme he would have the best diss tracks in this war. Cant have everything guess,” added one. “Ross will make a joke out of any situation,” noted one X user.

Upon hearing the news of Ross’ incident in Dallas, Drake ‘liked’ the post on Instagram, fueling rumors of his involvement for fans enjoying the entertainment.

Several fans noticed that Drake liked the post. Ross reportedly trolled Drake about his old “cargo plane” and advised him to be careful. “You know Drake saw that s—t and liked it with a huge grin on his face,” added another fan. “Officer ricky might need Drake’s cargo plane,” joked one X user.

Drake likes post of Rick Ross reported plane crash https://t.co/5ZjU96mBi9 pic.twitter.com/wd7Wf7u4qV — SOUND (@itsavibe) May 4, 2024

Fans reacted to the crash on X and were glad the plane landed safely. They also remarked on Rosay’s storytelling skills. “That’s actually insane. Glad he’s okay,” wrote one.

Despite Ross and Drake’s back-and-forth trolling about the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration’s account of what happened is far less dramatic.

“A Gulfstream G-5 business jet’s left main gear got stuck in the grass while taxiing after landing at Arlington Municipal Airport in Texas around 6:30 p.m. local time Thursday, May 2. The FAA will investigate,” the FAA said in a statement online Thursday. No additional information has been provided.