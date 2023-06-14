‘If You Have Money for Diamonds U Should Have Money for Medical Expenses’: Rapper Gunplay Shares Harsh Words After Some Donors Demand Refunds from His GoFundMe Account for Sick Daughter After He Bought Rick Ross a Diamond Chain

Gunplay had choice words for individuals who pursued a refund for their donations made toward him and his wife’s infant daughter.

The “Power Circle” rapper and his other half, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, were recently guests on the “We in Miami” podcast with Slim Stunta.

Early on in the interview, Gunplay went on an extensive rant aimed at those who requested their money back from the GoFundMe account started in February for his and Vonshae’s 3-month-old daughter, Osanna Ohana.

Gunplay calls out donors who asked for their money back from his daughter’s GoFundMe. (Pictured: @gunplay2.0/Instagram)

The fundraising platform allows people to raise money for life events, celebrations, or struggles. Gunplay and Vonshae created the account to help cover the financial cost of medical bills for their daughter, who needed emergency open-heart surgery.

After Osanna was born, it was revealed that she suffered from a rare heart defect and needed open-heart surgery. Per their GoFundMe campaign, their goal was set for $50,000.

However, many contributors were left wondering if Gunplay was truly in dire need of help after he gifted his longtime “brother” Rick Ross an AMNLHLTR pendant and chain.

Nearly four months after the GoFundMe was made in February, Gunplay unwrapped the diamond-encrusted necklace and handed it to the Maybach Music Group CEO in a video. He said it was a “token of my appreciation for believing in me when nobody did.”

Gunplay quickly began to receive backlash from critics who wondered how he was able to purchase the chain while dealing with the financial burden of his daughter’s medical bills.

He proceed to call out those who requested their money back because it was never truly donated from their “hearts.”

“Every single one of you p—y a– h–s and f–k n—s that went to GoFundMe and donated and went and went and get a motherf—-r refund, you never gave it with your heart. You a piece of s–t, you’ll die that way.”

The 43-year-old then said they were only able to keep half of the $30,000 they initially acquired from the GoFundMe account. He also denied claims that he used his daughter’s medical money to pay for Ross’ chain.

Gunplay reiterated, “All you f–k n—s and p—y a– h–s out there, f–k you, you never gave it from your heart. And you’re gonna die a piece of s–t.”

His blunt message was re-posted on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, where a few critics failed to find empathy for the Florida-born rapper. A few made jokes but the majority questioned his motives for creating the fundraising account altogether.

“I mean on the flip side if you have money for diamonds u should have money for medical expenses , can’t blame ppl for feeling that way.”



“Flexing for social media gonna do it to you every time.”

“I ain’t even donate and I want a refund.”

“If money was never an issue why ask for it?”

“Buttttt Rick Ross couldn’t help youuuuu..whew, let me mind my tax bracket business.”

One individual claimed they had already requested a refund based on their assumption that Gunplay and Vonshae “didn’t need it.”

“I requested my refund and put that’s $150 in the tank and on some cleaning supplies. Kiss my a** respectfully and I requested because you said you didn’t need it, and you told your wife y’all didn’t need it. I actually need my money. Buying the jewelry was the icing on the cake,” they wrote.

Rick Ross Thanks Gunplay for his gift pic.twitter.com/5SQkOGm4Y4 — Baller Alert 🚨 (@balleralert) June 7, 2023

Elsewhere in the interview, Vonshae revealed that trolls attempted to report their GoFundMe page after DJ Envy mentioned their daughter’s donation page on an episode of “The Breakfast Club.” In the midst of his and Rick Ross’ car show feud, Envy blasted Ross for not helping his former MMG artist.

“If that’s your brother, you take care of your brother. I would never in a million years allow you to do a GoFundMe,” he told Charlamagne Tha God. “That’s boss moves — you’re actually not a boss, you’re a coward. You’re actually a sucker,” Envy continued about Ross.

After Gunplay and Vonshae’s personal matters were aired on the show, Charlamagne Tha God set up a phone call between Envy and Gunplay, which was recorded and later leaked by the rapper.

DJ Envy says a Florida District Attorney has been calling him after Gunplay leaked their phone call because it’s a felony offense pic.twitter.com/XkBs2O1yQF — No Jumper (@nojumper) May 30, 2023

During the phone call, Gunplay told Envy that he’d “slap the s–t” out of him a few seconds before the host issued an apology to him.

In a separate episode of “The Breakfast Club,” Envy seemingly threatened to take legal action against the “Chevy Box” rapper for recording the conversation, saying, “It’s not a man thing” to do. He added that he had been in contact with the Florida District Attorney after Gunplay leaked their phone call, noting that it’s considered a felony offense in that state.

Vonshae revealed that she is currently in therapy due to Envy’s statements and will be taking legal action for mentioning her daughter’s GoFundMe page. She also shared a copy of a cease-and-desist letter that reportedly was sent to DJ Envy on June 2.