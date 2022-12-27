‘Tell the Judge to Cancel Everything!’: Photos of Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Spending Christmas Together Fuels Confusion About Their Split, Has Fans Hoping They’ll Reconcile

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s seemingly amicable split continues to be a source of confusion for fans who hope they will reconcile.

Ahead of the holidays, Mowry confirmed to TMZ that she and Hardrict’s two children, son Cree and daughter Cairo, would spend St. Nick’s festive day with the “All American: Homecoming” actor. “We are going to be spending the holidays with him, which we’re really excited about. With the whole family,” she told the outlet. She continued, “Family is family no matter what happens, and that’s what’s important to me. We will always be family.”

Cairo Hardrict, Cory Hardrict, Cree Hardrict, Tia Mowry. Photo: Tiamowry/Instagram

Still, fans were stunned when the actress uploaded photos that showed the parents lovingly embracing their children on Christmas. In her caption, she wrote, “Family will ALWAYS be Family. Merry Christmas from our family to yours.” Although the exes are not shown nuzzling, it did not stop people from leaving comments about their relationship being restored.

“I know we should mind our business, but you know we’re over here hoping for reconciliation. Merry Christmas to ya’ll,” commented one hopeful fan.

“On my way to the Courthouse to tell the judge to cancel everything!!!” read a second comment.

And a third said, “Sometimes distance, timeout, and reflection are the same pathway to reconciliation. Whatever you both decide, I will be praying for your strength in your next steps forward.”

Mowry announced she and Hardrict were divorcing in October. The couple had been together for two decades and married for 14 years. They share two children, son Cree and daughter Cairo. In her announcement, she wrote, “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

For the past two months, fans have looked on as the “Sister, Sister” star has shared that she still loves the actor, but that she is now focused on the rediscovery of her own happiness. The former love birds have even shared a few sweet moments in each other’s Instagram comments, seemingly proving that their love for each other is mutual and has remained untainted by the dissolution of their legal union.