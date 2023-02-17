‘Must’ve Been Hell!’: Tia Mowry Turns Over Financial Documents to the Court on the Heels of Finalizing Divorce from Cory Hardrict Four Months After Their Separation

The divorce between Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict is coming to an end just as quietly as their 14-year marriage.

In its latest report about the ongoing proceedings, RadarOnline revealed that the actors are in the final stages of squaring away their custody agreement and settlement details. The new development comes on the heels of Mowry reportedly handing over pertinent income and tax records, according to documents obtained by the outlet.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardict (Photo: @Tiamowry/Instagram.)

As fans may recall, “The Game” starlet announced their separation in a heartfelt Instagram post in October. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she started in the post’s caption, which included a black-and-white photo of her gazing into Hardrict’s eyes.

She continued, “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.” In her divorce filing, she cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint physical and legal custody of their two children: 11-year-old son named Cree and a 4-year-old daughter Cairo. She also has indicated that neither she nor her estranged husband have any right to spousal support and that their prenuptial agreement is to be upheld.

Days before being served, the “All American: Homecoming” star gave fans the impression that he was still all in for his marriage, despite Mowry’s public announcement. “I love my beautiful family, I love my kids, love my wife. Love all you guys. It’s all love,” he said. Not long after he responded to his estranged wife’s petition, where he agreed that they share joint physical and legal custody of their two kids, he seemingly deviated elsewhere in the filing when he agreed that Mowry should not be given spousal support but opted not to check the same box for himself, and asked the court to determine the validity of the prenup.

Fans of the “Sister, Sister” actress read that as a sign that the actor may have had his sights set on pocketing some of Mowry’s fortune. “You after your exes money seems unfair don’t you think, why does she owe you” and “If you have God then you don’t need Tia’s money, and if you have this show then you sure as h–-l don’t need it. Just keeping it 100%, leave her be” read two of the accusatory comments.

Any tension that may have cropped up between the former lovebirds in the past four months has not spilled over onto social media, and for her part, Mowry has remained consistent in saying that she and Hardrict will always be family as they navigate their new normal.

How bad was Cory to Tia for her to be THIS happy after the divorce?! Must’ve been hell! — Jaylynn (@JayBranchin_Out) February 11, 2023

I find myself randomly thinking about Tia And Cory divorce and I just be wondering what happened that they feel it couldn’t be worked out in therapy or nothing cause chileeee the dating streets is not fun it’s pee in these streets 🤣🤣 — TRACI THE SIS N LAW BBY CUZN (@_SEXIIR3D) January 26, 2023

Instead, both celebrities continue to show up online, appearing rather happy, even if some people think the smiles are facades and that reconciliation is still an option. In their own ways, both have been on the receiving end of flak for their ability to put their best foot forward through the transition. When the “Karen” actor shared joyful moments from this year’s Sundance Film Festival, naysayers could not help but to comment about how he never seemed all that happy with Mowry and that he is definitely taking advantage of being “back outside.” The 4U by Tia founder has faced even harsher remarks, as some have slammed her for slaying sexy looks and accused her of pushing a happy, free narrative that defies their expectations of the split.