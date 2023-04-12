‘He Ain’t Got to Tell Us’: Fans Defend Cory Hardrict After He Seemingly Shuts Down Dating Rumors Amid Pending Divorce from Tia Mowry

Cory Hardrict may be a single man, but if you ask him, he isn’t looking for the next Mrs. Hardrict any time soon.

The “Brotherly Love” actor took a break from working out with his personal trainer and hopped on Instagram Live to address recent rumors about him having a new lady in his life.

In the video, Hardrict can be heard saying, “Nah, I don’t got no girlfriend. Got my kids.”

Hardrict and his estranged wife, Tia Mowry, share two kids together: 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo Hardrict.

(Left-Right): Cairo Hardrict, Tia Mowry, Cory Hardrict, Cree Hardrict (Photo: @Tiamowry/Instagram)

During the live, he continued to repeat, “My kids, my kids, my kids. And the work.”

Hardrict then began promoting the season two release of “All American: Homecoming,” which is now available on Netflix. “What is going on?” he said before a pinned comment appeared on the screen from a woman with a cat emoji.

The comment read, “Come get that beanie stuck in this…,” to which he replied, ‘What is happening here? Oh lord,” while laughing.

He continued, “I saw the comment. I know y’all saw that comment. Lord have mercy.”

But this is not Hardrict’s first time speaking out about rumors placed on him amid his pending divorce. Just last month, the father of two clapped back at an Instagram troll who suggested he and Mowry split because the 43-year-old wore pink pants in a recent Instagram photo.

While the actor claimed he’s single, a few fans said they see no problem with Hardrict taking a step out into the dating world.



“Cory single, he probably dating but I don’t think it’s nothing serious. Ain’t nothing wrong with a little bump n grind”



“Why can’t he have a girlfriend? The marriage is over! Life goes in! Tia doesn’t want him! What is he supposed to do? Please!”

Hollywood Unlocked obtained Hardrict’s message and posted it to their Instagram page, where a few reminded folks that he isn’t obligated to tell fans information concerning his personal life.

“And if he does, he ain’t got to tell us s–t”

“Tia remind us at least once a week that she’s single. If that man have a girlfriend that is his business”

Hardrict may not be looking for any romantic suitors, but Mowry is certainly not holding back her chance of falling in love again.

A few days before Valentine’s Day, the “Seventeen Again” actress penned a tweet about her stance on love. “I know love will find me again,” she wrote.

I know love will find me again. 🫶🏽 — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) February 10, 2023

The simple, yet impactful tweet came four months after she announced that the once-beloved couple was separating. Hardrict and Mowry spent 22 years together, with 14 years of those years in holy matrimony.

Since their split, Mowry has documented her new journey of self-discovery as a single woman and a single mom across all her social platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Though they are no longer together, both actors have publicly expressed having an immense love for each other.