‘The Love I Have for These Two’: Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Finalize Their Divorce Days After Mowry Shares Post on Their 15-Year Wedding Anniversary, Will Share Joint Custody of Kids

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict’s divorce is signed, sealed, and finalized just five months after the former couple announced their separation.

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the former couple will share joint custody of their two children, 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo Hardrict, which mirrors their initial custody agreement.

(L to R): Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict finalize their divorce. (Pictured: @tiamowry/Instagram; @coryhardrict/Instagram)

Mowry’s attorney, Laura Wasser, alerted the court that her client and Hardrict “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.”



Though terms for custody, child support, and spousal support have been unspecified by the “Sister, Sister” star’s lawyer, the outlet noted that all matters have been figured out.

Now both parties are simply waiting for the court’s approval of the settlement to officially close the chapter on their union.

This news arrives days after Mowry penned a lengthy message on her Instagram page on what would have been her and Hardrict’s 15th wedding anniversary. On April 20, she credited her children as being her biggest motivators as she continues to move on.

“If I’m being completely honest with you all, these last few months have been some of the hardest of my life,” she wrote in her caption. “There’s no telling what direction life is going to take you and nothing but one thing is ever certain: the love I have for these two. They are the reason I continue to push myself every day to work harder.”

As the post closed, Mowry added, “Even when the going gets tough, I do everything for my kids, for their future, and for the generations to come.”

In October 2022, the 44-year-old announced that she had filed for divorce from Hardrict after 14 years of marriage and 22 years of being a couple.

Since then, both individuals have managed to make headlines in the media surrounding fans’ theories about their divorce, assumed new love interests and any possibility of reconciliation.

Should have seen this coming after I seen that TikTok of Tia and Cory 🤧🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/KaSqFOlg02 — 𝓂𝓎𝒾𝒶 (@muhvas) October 4, 2022

While Hardrict has remained silent about the reason behind his and Mowry’s separation, the “All American: Homecoming” actor has come out and denied fans’ speculations that he has a new woman in his life.

While on Instagram Live earlier this month, the 43-year-old took time to address rumors that suggested he was romantically linked to a mystery woman.

“Nah, I don’t got no girlfriend,” the Chicago native said into his camera. “Got my kids. My kids, my kids, my kids. And the work.”

It appears as if both Mowry and Hardrict’s sole focus is on the well-being of the two children they decided to bring into the world together.