‘He Had Something to Get Off His Chest’: Tia Mowry’s Son Cree Holds Nothing Back When Criticizing Her Flirty Blond Hairdo

Tia Mowry may want to give her son, Cree Hardrict, a heads-up the next time she wants to switch up her look. Mowry has been testing out a flirty blond bob hairdo in several of her recent social media posts.

The actress has been known to test out different hairstyles, especially now that she has found her footing in creating digital content for her millions of followers on social media. However, in a reel posted on Dec. 22, the mother of two was the furthest from a sight for her son’s sore eyes.

Tia Mowry, Cree Hardrict. (Photos: @tiamowry/Instagram)

In the clip, Cree is seen entering the house and making his way to the kitchen when he notices his mom’s blond, shoulder-length tresses. “Why are you wearing a wig?” he asked as he touched her hair and glanced around at her team.

“Cree, that’s how you greet me? ‘Why are you wearing a wig?’” Mowry repeated, before she asked if the 11-year-old if he at least liked her hair. His response was “You dyed your hair? You dyed it?… But did you dye your hair? Why would you do that?”

“The Game” actress ultimately fessed up and confirmed that she was in fact donning a wig. The admission was a relief to Cree. “You’re not supposed to let all of these people to know that it’s a wig,” she said. “Oh, it’s a wig? Thank God,” quipped the soon-to-be teenager. Elsewhere in the clip, he explained that he simply likes his mom to look like herself without the glitz and glam.

“Cree hates mom’s wigs LOL noted. Y’all why kids always tell the truth so straight,” she wrote in the reel’s caption. Fans agreed that kids can be radical with their honesty.

“Wait!!! It’s the slam of the backpack for me like he had something to get off of his chest DANGIT!” wrote one person. Another commented, “This is real mommy son love and they low key have a look they want you to have and look how big he is now.”

Hair might be the most temporary adjustment Mowry and her kids, which also include 4-year-old daughter Cairo, are experiencing. In October, she announced her split from her husband, Cory Hardrict, after 14 years of marriage. Speaking about how the major life change has impacted their children, she said, “They’re continuing to thrive so beautifully. I’m in awe of my children, especially my son right now,” she told People.

“I told him the other day, ‘I’m so proud of you,’ that he’s learning at such a young age that sometimes life will give you challenges, but that doesn’t mean that you give up, that doesn’t mean that you don’t believe in yourself,” she continued.

The “All American: Homecoming” star has remained relatively tight-lipped about the split. In court documents obtained by Radar Online, it was revealed that he and Mowry remain on the same page as it pertains to co-parenting, as each party has requested joint physical and legal custody of the kids.