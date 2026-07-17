‘OMG’: Tia Mowry Forced to Shut Down Claims Over Viral Video Skeptics Say Was Secretly About Twin Sister Tamera

Tia and Tamera Mowry grew up in front of the camera, starring together in fan favorites like “Sister, Sister” and Twitches.”

However, as the twin sisters grew older, their professional and personal lives began to diverge.

Fans formed their own distinctions and opinions about their relationship based on their spouses and their interactions or lack thereof.

Tia Mowry (right) takes on TikTok trend and fans think she’s taking shots at her sister Tamera (left). (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Tia, a star on BET’s “The Game,” ended her 14-year marriage to actor Cory Hardrict in 2022. Their love story began at a bus stop while both pursued acting careers. They married in 2000 and went on to welcome two children, Cree and Cairo.

Tamera, on the other hand, is a mother and wife to Adam Housley, a former Fox News reporter suspected of being a MAGA supporter.

These days, the twins are rarely seen together, which has fans speculating if they’re really as close as some think.

On Wednesday, July 15, Tia participated in a TikTok trend that had some reading between the lines over alleged shade at her sister.

The video shows the “Family Reunion” star walking over to a director’s chair with a stern message written on top.

“Me when Netflix makes a documentary about having the same face but completely different lives,” read a message written in bold letters.

The short clip references a current TikTok trend in which people pretend to be cast members in a never-before-heard Netflix documentary.

Once Tia gets into her seat, she then grabs the microphone before adding, “Can you hear me?” like she was talking to a producer or videographer behind the camera.

“You ready?” she followed, confirming that the production team was ready to start filming.

“There should honestly be a support group,” she wrote in the caption below the video.

For some fans, it seemed clear to many that Tia was alluding to herself and her sister. But some people actually thought she might’ve been subtly badmouthing her sister.

One fan who downloaded the video and added it to X said, “This lowkey felt shady,” while some called it “Hilarious shady.”

A third person noted, “She right but she wrong. That’s still your sister at the end of the day.”

Tia have always been shady towards Tamera then try to act like it’s nothing pic.twitter.com/HOVg4s1mFH — ItsTae (@PradaTae_) July 16, 2026

Dozens noted the difference between the online vitriol that both sisters face from critics. Though many wondered why Tia never speaks up for Tamera in those moments.

Two people claimed, “Tia plays into that internet mess” and “Exactly omgg I just said this.”

However, a longtime supporter came to her defense, saying it’s just a twin thing that most people won’t understand unless they share a womb with someone. “All she said was they live completely different lives,” one person noted.

because i know that girl be getting on her nerves bad and they share the same face 😭 pic.twitter.com/JfaAGlk2Ak — DE'RON 🌞 (@deronworld) July 16, 2026

Tia responded to the backlash herself, saying, “This was just about the twin experience and a fun trend. Nothing but love over here.”

This isn’t the first time that Tia’s hinted at the distance in their relationship.

In a 2024 episode of “Tia Mowry: My Next Act,” she expressed feeling alone during her divorce from Hardrict.

“It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her,” Tia said as she got emotional. “But that’s just not where we are right now.”

The 48-year-old later told Us Weekly that she meant that parenthood gave them new roles and responsibilities.

“I love my sister very much. She loves me very much. We have a closeness and a beautiful connection. But that’s what that was all about. It’s just how life unfolds, and it happens with many families.”

In October 2025, Tamera revealed on the “Sherri” talk show that she and Tia had a sister trip to New York City where they got a chance to bond. itlanian food and shopping.

Host Sherri Shepherd said, “you don’t get to see each other that often,” to which Tamera replied, “We don’t because she’s so busy, I’m so busy, we have our own families. But it was just good for our souls, and I can’t wait to see her again.”

She confirmed they would spend holidays like Thanksgiving together, alternating locations with their brother, Tahi Mowry, each year.

Tia was also asked about rumors regarding the “huge rift or distance” with her sister.

“That was not the case,” she told Entertainment Tonight last December. “Yes, there’s distance because we all are doing our thing. But when something is important to you, or when it is a priority, you will make time for it.”

“As long as we make time for each other; that’s all that matters,” Tia explained.

She stressed that she and Tamera have maintained their pact and have continued to do check-ins every Sunday throughout adulthood.

As for Tamera, she often faces backlash tied to her husband. During a 2018 episode of “The Real,” she insisted the claims were false and denied that working at Fox made him racist.

On the same day, Housley took to Twitter to defend her.

He wrote, “This is just for clarification so if you see any stupid people spewing lies…per usual…have them refer to this tweet @TameraMowryTwo and I did not support Trump or Hillary and nowhere has there ever been anything said to prove such.”

This is just for clarification so if you see any stupid people spewing lies…per usual…have them refer to this tweet. @TameraMowryTwo and I did not support Trump or Hillary and nowhere has there ever been anything said to prove such. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 18, 2018

In a second post, Tamera’s husband added, “No I am not racist, or insensitive, or any other crap you spew. Yes I love people from all walks of life.”

Housley left Fox News in 2018 because he didn’t like the direction in which the channel was going. They had become a Trump propaganda network, which took away from Housley doing hard news reporting.