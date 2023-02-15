‘She’s Trying Too Hard’: Tia Mowry Fans Say She is Not Over Her Divorce from Cory Hardrict Despite Celebrating Single Life in Fun-Filled Video

Tia Mowry’s Valentine’s Day consisted of the actress loving herself. The mother of two uploaded a funky video of herself dancing to “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus as she rocked a black bodysuit, a black suit jacket, and black heels.

Mowry stunted around her house and in her backyard, dancing to the lyrics, “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, talk to myself for hours, say things you don’t understand.”

Pictured: @tiamowry/Instagram

The song continued, “I can take myself dancing, I can hold my own hand, yeah, I can love me better than you can,” as the “Sister, Sister” alum fed herself strawberries and drank wine.

Mowry’s video contained writing over the top, which read “POV: Just being and loving yourself is the flex.”

Her caption also said, “Happy freaking Valentine’s Day!” The positive video received over 2 million plays with over 270,000 likes.

While many fans hyped up Mowry’s first Valentine’s Day as a single woman since her split from her estranged husband, Cory Hardrict, there were a few comments suggesting she’s only pretending to be happy for social media.

I know love will find me again. 🫶🏽 — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) February 10, 2023

“It feels to me like she’s trying too hard to project that she’s okay. I hope her people aren’t buying this and are keeping a close watch”



“For some reason, she looks lonely to me.”



“Idk it just seems like she cry a lott off camera.”



“When you trying to act like u so happy.”

After Mowry’s comment section began to fill up with negativity, one fan stepped in and defended her post.

“Ladies, are you noticing only the guys are in their feelings commenting about how Tia is lonely and how sad this is?” The user continued, “This woman is living her best life with joy, and if she’s single right now, it’s because she wants to be.”



The remainder of her lengthy comment urged Mowry to enjoy herself as a single woman.

The user’s message must have resonated with Mowry because the 44-year-old liked the comment and responded back to her fan, writing, “I pay no mind to the male chauvinist. They just mad, unhappy, and using projection.”



Mowry continued, “They have NO place here. We will NOT be controlled.”

Tia Mowry responds to a fan who defended her against social media users accusing her of maintaining a facade of happiness. (@tiamowry/Instagram)

Mowry announced last October that she and Hardrict were divorcing after 22 years together and 14 years of marriage that produced two children, 11-year-old Cree, and 4-year-old Cairo.

Despite the “Family Reunion” star no longer being with the “All American: Homecoming” actor, they seem to have a healthy co-parenting relationship. They even spent the 2022 holidays together.

While it looks like there is no chance of reconciliation between the former couple, Mowry has expressed her belief in finding true love again.