‘Cory Must Be Having a Hard Time’: Tia Mowry Sets New Boundaries with Ex Cory Hardrict After Going Public with Her First Boyfriend Since Divorce

Three years after their divorce, Tia Mowry and her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, headed back to court to establish new boundaries.

The couple ended their 14-year marriage and 22-year relationship in 2022, leaving many longtime fans shocked. Neither has publicly explained the reason for the split.

Mowry and Hardrict share two children, Cree, 15, and Cairo, 8. Both actors have seemingly moved on; however, a new report suggests tensions may still linger.

Tia Mowry has set new ground rules in the custody case for her two children with fellow actor Cory Hardrict. (Photos by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Variety; @coryhardrict/Instagram)

Mowry filed for divorce from Hardrict in 2022. They finalized it in 2023 and agreed to joint legal and physical custody.

The “Sister, Sister” actress has set new rules, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The agreement bars both parties from showing up unannounced at the other’s home. One parent must be invited or involved in the exchange of the children.

It also allows Hardrict to see the children during Tia’s custodial time if both children are present, unless special circumstances apply. Hardrict also agreed to return the children to Tia by 9 p.m. after each visit.

Supporters of The Jasmine Brand were stunned to hear the latest news about their visitation plan. Some suspect it’s healthy to set boundaries due to her new relationship.

“Rules have changed since she has a Man now,” said one person. Another agreed, “I mean she’s in a relationship now, so yeah no uninvited home visits, and most kids should be getting ready for bed by 9 p.m.”

Mowry made her red carpet debut with 25-year-old artist Javoné Williams in June.

She went public with her relationship, beginning shortly after she was caught by the paparazzi in April.

Since then, the actress has given her fans glimpses into her intimate vacations and trips with her kids. “Just dont move that new man into your home, Tia. That’s all,” advised one person.

Unlike Mowry, he has kept quiet about his dating life and refuses to discuss the intimate details of their split.

Yet others wonder if something recently made Hardrict suddenly snap after keeping his cool for years since the divorce.

“Sounds like Cory was popping up uninvited and at odd hours like he still live there,” one person joked.

One X user said, “She has a man now [he] don’t need to be popping up I’m sure he was but things are not the same anymore he need to call nor text call better hope she answers.”

we gon be alright 💕 pic.twitter.com/RuCdgCP4Wj — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) November 24, 2023

Several people suggested that “Cory must be having a hard time adjusting” to watching Mowry move on with another man.

If true, some joked that the latest behavior mirrored one of his most notorious roles.

After the divorce, Hardrict played Dallas, the controlling and abusive husband, in “Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black.” His character refused to take no for an answer when his on-screen wife, Meagan Good, asked for a divorce.

Some defenders flipped the script, blasting Mowry’s portrayal of their healthy co-parenting — only to now lean toward stricter boundaries.

“Naww, don’t try to change the rules now at first it was ‘we still family’… ‘it’s healthy co-parenting’ & taking family trips together. Keep that same energy,” said one person.









