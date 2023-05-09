‘This Is Why SHES Not There No More’: Omarion’s Desire to Date Multiple Women at the Same Time Has Fans Bringing Up His Ex Apryl Jones

Omarion is currently living his best life as a single man, but that does not mean that the door is closed to potential female prospects.

The former B2K band member recently discussed his openness to having more than one love interest for various reasons.

Omarion attends Victims & Villains: A night with Musiq Soulchild & Hit Boy at Interscope Studios on February 21, 2023 in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

The self-proclaiming “Unbothered King” was the latest guest on Shannon Sharpe’s weekly podcast, “Club Shay Shay,” where he shared his viewpoint on love and life.

Though it’s been a long time since he’s been in an exclusive relationship, Omarion admitted his belief that the right one, or ones, will come to him.

“I think a private life is a happy life,” he said at the 57:30 mark. “But I believe that she finds, she finds me.”

Related: Omarion Tiptoes Around Whether or Not He Would Actually Date Nia Long After Their Viral Red Carpet Moment



As the conversation continued, Omarion decided to adjust his initial response by changing the pronoun to plural form: “And it might be she-s.”

When Sharpe asked the R&B singer if he was open to polyamory, Omarion suggested that it’s something he’s thought about due to his high-profile lifestyle.

“If I really thought about my lifestyle,” the 38-year-old said, “and being with me, like the pressure of being with me, you know and it just being one woman, I don’t know if that – I don’t know if that exists.”

After Sharpe suggested “It might take more than one,” Omarion confessed, “It might because you know I might need her to be a businesswoman on Monday and then we might get freaky on Tuesday.”

The father of two continued, “I don’t come from a traditional standpoint. I feel like I definitely tried the traditional way, umm, and I don’t know if that’s for me.”

“I really don’t know. I think you can find someone that makes you feel like you don’t want to me with nobody else, there might be a woman out there that can feel that void,” he said. “But if we talking strictly nature…no.”

The “It’s Whatever” artist went on to joke that he couldn’t handle more than three women.

After a clip of their conversation hit The Shade Room, several fans brought up Omarion’s ex and the mother of his children, Apryl Jones, implying that she dodged a bullet.

“Phewww Lawd! I’m just glad our good Sis April is free of this!!”



“I really wish he would’ve just stayed quiet I get it now April”



“I see why April got tf on”

“It’s HE who finds. This is why SHES not there no more”

I think he was hurt by homegirl that’s with Taye Diggs now 🤷🏾‍♀️…Dudes get hurt then wanna be poly

Omarion and Jones were together for five years up until 2016 — right after Jones gave birth to their second child; now 7-year-old A’mei Kazuko Grandberry. The couple also shares a 9-year-old son named Mega Omari Grandberry.

Since their split, Jones has been linked to multiple men, including The Game, Dr. Dre and Wiz Khalifa. But nothing shocked fans more than the 36-year-old embarking on a controversial romantic relationship with Omarion’s former B2K bandmate, Lil Fizz, in 2019.

Though their flame burned out in 2020, Jones found another spark with the “All-American” actor Taye Diggs in 2021.

The two have found a way to capture fans’ hearts by posting amusing videos of themselves serenading each other, dancing together and blending their families. Diggs has a 13-year-old son named Walker Nathaniel with his ex, singer and Broadway actress Idina Menzel.

While Jones appears to be in a loving relationship, Omarion hasn’t been in a public relationship since their breakup.

A few months ago, fans attempted to link him with “Love Jones” actress Nia Long after their viral red carpet moment at the premiere of Long’s Netflix film “You People.” While at the Los Angeles event, the 52-year-old grabbed Omarion’s hand as he followed her lead and continued walking on the carpet.

After hearing all the ruckus from fans who speculated the two were dating, Long declared, “Everybody simmer down…I’m single AF.”

Nevertheless, Omarion said that he would be receptive to a possible relationship with the ’90s beauty, telling Sharpe that “anything is possible.”