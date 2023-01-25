‘You Never Know’: Omarion Tiptoes Around Whether or Not He Would Actually Date Nia Long After Their Viral Red Carpet Moment

Omarion is leaving the door open for a chance to become better acquainted with Nia Long. The two stars sent fans into a frenzy for a very short-lived moment when they appeared on the black carpet together for the Los Angeles premiere of Long’s latest flick, “You People.”

Cameras snapped photos of the actress as she posed with the B2K frontman. At first glance, it seemed like any other photo op, but fans’ curiosity was piqued when the 52-year-old grabbed Omarion’s hand and brought him along as she began to move further down the carpet. Something about the physical interaction, which lasted at most two seconds, sent the rumor mill into overdrive.

Fans of The Shade Room believe that Nia Long and Omarion are dating after they appeared together at the premiere of “You People.” (Photo: @theshaderoom/Instagram)

Long, however, quickly shut down the speculation before it grew out of control. “Everybody simmer down…I’m single AF,” she commented under an Instagram post of the viral moment. Days later, TMZ caught up with Omarion as he exited the Los Angeles International Airport and asked him if there was any truth to the rumors that he and Long were dating. Obviously humored by the question, he responded, “No.”

The reporter followed up by asking if the R&B sensation was “putting the fire out,” Omarion said, “Well, I wouldn’t say that.” And just as the reporter began to suggest that the window for any sort of connection to happen was closed, the 38-year-old interjected, “I didn’t say that.”

According to the singer, the film premiere was his “first time” ever having an encounter with the “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” star. While he was unwilling to add too much fuel to the rumor mill, Omarion said “you never know” in regard to their potential future as a couple. In his final question, the photographer asked, “So, how can we make this thing happen?” and the “Post To Be” singer simply laughed.

Omarion’s interview was picked up by The Shade Room, where fans in the comments entertained the idea of Omarion and Long dating and brought up the mother of Omarion’s children.

“That would be funny now that Apryl dating Harper,” wrote one person in reaction to the brief interview. As most know, Omarion’s ex-girlfriend Apryl Jones is dating Long’s “The Best Man” cast mate Taye Diggs, who plays Harper. In the franchise, Long’s character, Jordan and Harper, have an unrequited longing for each other.

Another person commented, “He keepin it playa like he should be. Stay outta people business, they grown.” And a third wrote, “D–n! She’s been single for 2 seconds! Give her some time to enjoy the single life!”

The heartthrob is not the only person that fans are eyeing as a possible rebound for the “Boyz N the Hood” actress. New suspicions about Long’s love life surfaced after she was photographed living her best life in Dubai alongside former “106 & Park” host Terrance J. Long. This is only a few months removed from the breaking news that her former fiancé Ime Udoka allegedly had an affair with a staff member of the Boston Celtics organization. As the team’s head coach, Udoka has been suspended since the scandal was revealed.