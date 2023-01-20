‘I’m Single AF’: Nia Long Sets the Record Straight After She’s Caught Holding Hands With Omarion Months Following Split from Ime Udoka

Followers of The Shade Room think that actress Nia Long is dating singer Omarion after seeing them together at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film “You People.”

Long was seen posing with Omarion at the premiere before the two walk off hand in hand, and several fans had jokes about the manner in which Long pulled the singer as they walked away from the cameras. The Shade Room shared a video of the duo on Instagram with a caption.

“#PressPlay: The smile on #Omarion’s face says it all! #NiaLong.”

Fans of The Shade Room believe that Nia Long (L) and Omarion (R) are dating. (Photo: @theshaderoom/Instagram)

Fans who responded to the post agreed that the two looked like an item. One fan wrote, “That hand pull tells me everything I need to know!” Another fan echoed the sentiment and replied, “The hand pull.”

“That was that Cougar pull,” added another fan. “So Apryl goes with Harper and Omarion is going after Jordan. Just playing,” joked another, referencing the “Best Man” films and Omarion’s ex. “Hilarious April with Harper Omarion with Jordan,” added another fan.

“Oh she didn’t pull that hand for no reason.” noted one. “I know he has the bubble guts the way he’s blushing, I don’t blame him.” added another fan.

Long just ended a long-term relationship with and engagement to Ime Udoka after the Boston Celtics head coach cheated on Long by having a consensual intimate relationship with a female member of the team staff, Kathleen Nimmo Lynch. Omarion was previously linked to actress Apryl Jones.

Another fan wrote, “They’re both fine. This is the plot twist I didn’t know I needed. When it all comes full circle, If you know you know. All my Best Man fans & Internet scrollers feel me.”

Unfortunately, the fans were wrong as Long later responded to the post and wrote, “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF.”

“You People” begins streaming on Netflix on Jan. 27.