‘I Miss Her Real Bad’: Wendy Williams’ Return to the Purple Couch Has Been Halted As Her Highly-Anticipated Podcast Is Scrapped Before Its Release

After eight months of anticipation, it has been revealed that Wendy Williams’ podcast venture is no longer in the works.

Wendy Williams. (Photo: @therealwendywilliamsonline/Instagram.)

A source close to the former daytime host informed The U.S. Sun that the journalist told her friends, “there is no podcast.”

The person continued to address the confusion they have due to Williams announcing different ventures without any real evidence to back it up.

“It’s strange, because she is saying there is no podcast, but is also telling people she’s going to return to TV,” they said. “It’s hard to figure out what is based in reality.”

The information came as disappointing news to fans who miss Williams’ hot topics and juicy gossip.

“Idk but who do I have to speak to to get Wendy Williams back on TV,” wrote one individual. “I miss her real bad.”

Idk but who do I have to speak to to get Wendy Williams back on TV 😩😩😩😩



I miss her real bad — grace | fan account. (@derrickakordeii) March 23, 2023

Williams teased her podcast, “The Wendy Experience,” back in July by uploading a 3-second video on the company’s very own Instagram account. The clip showed the media mogul on her computer in deep conversation with an unknown male voice.

“Doing A Show, Not a TV Show Sorry it is a WENDY EXPERIENCE! STAY TUNED” she wrote as her caption.

Fans were also introduced to a link that led them to the podcast’s website.

While “The Wendy Experience” website continues to be active, The U.S. Sun reported that fans who click on the site’s “Read More” section will be directed to a link that no longer works.

News surrounding a possible podcast came one month after Williams’ Emmy award-winning talk show was canceled and removed from YouTube.

Due to her years-long battle with health issues and addiction, Williams’ time on the FOX network came to an end. However, in August her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, called out the producers of the show and claimed that no one was willing to help his ex-wife recover from her substance abuse.

According to Page Six, Hunter suggested that Debmar-Mercury, a television company, “would not sign off on the recovery efforts that would’ve helped Wendy also get well and live better sober.”

Though Debmar-Mercury allegedly would not give Williams the help she needed, the “Think Like a Man” actress was eventually checked into a wellness facility to improve her health back in Sept. But fans have recently shared concerns about her well-being after learning that she was out with friends enjoying several drinks.

A source who was at the same New York restaurant as Williams told Page Six that she “kept saying she wanted to get drunk tonight. She wasn’t hiding her drinking.”

The controversial celebrity has not publicly addressed the recent claims made about her podcast.