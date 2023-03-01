‘I Want to be on TV’: Wendy Williams Plots Return to Daytime Television After Health Woes, Hopes to Do Shows Like ‘The View’  

Former talk show host Wendy Williams was seen out and about in New York City at Petco on Feb. 27, and she told the paparazzi that she’s ready to return to daytime television.

After noticing she was being followed in the store, Williams told the photographers that she was out shopping for her cat prior to traveling to Paris and Los Angeles for several weeks. The 58-year-old noted that she would be in Paris for one week and in California for three weeks.

Wendy Williams shops at Petco in NYC on Feb. 27, 2023. (Photo: @NYCPAP / YouTube)

“I’m shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California,” she said. “I’m going to spend a week in Paris and then three weeks in California and then immediately fly back. And then I want to be on TV, you know, stuff like Seth Meyers, you know, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, ‘The View,’ stuff like that. I am formerly retired.”

#WendyWilliams was spotted out at the grocery store seeming to be in good spirits and talking about coming out of retirement 🛒 pic.twitter.com/shPbq8kXep — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) February 27, 2023

Williams’ publicist Shawn Zanotti later told People magazine that the former host of “The Wendy Williams Show” is currently concentrating on her health and wellness as she travels for “her enjoyment.”

“Wendy is living a healthy, holistic lifestyle,” said Zanotti. “She regularly attends the gym and is focused on her overall wellness at this time… travel is a part of her enjoyment.”

“The Wendy Williams Show” was canceled last year after her medical issues caused the show to replace her with several guest hosts. She was eventually permanently replaced by guest host Sherri Shepherd and her new show, “Sherri.”

Williams is reportedly suffering from Graves’ disease and was also released from a substance abuse facility last October. A financial guardian was also placed in charge of Williams’ finances after Wells Fargo claimed that she was suffering from undue influence or dementia.

Fans on social media were happy to see Williams outside, including one Twitter user who wrote, “Saw the Wendy Williams Petco video. She is looking so much better!!!! Happy for Wendy!”

Saw the Wendy Williams Petco video. She is looking so much better!!!! Happy for Wendy! — Jonah Sahn (@jonahsahn) February 28, 2023

Williams announced in August of last year that she was starting a podcast called “The Wendy Experience,” but it has yet to officially launch.