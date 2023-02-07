‘That’s Not Wendy’s Problem’: Judge Rules That Wendy Williams Doesn’t Have To Resume Paying Alimony to Ex-Husband After He Reveals He’s Behind On His Bills

Wendy Williams will no longer have to pay alimony to her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.

In court documents exclusively accessed by The U.S. Sun, a New Jersey judge has denied Hunter’s demand for the former talk show host to continue her payments, which was a total of $250,000 per month – previously reported by Page Six.

Hunter’s claim centered around his inability to manage his bill payments on time after the alimony checks stopped.

(L) Wendy Williams @therealwendywilliamsonline/Instagram (R) Kevin Hunter @therealkevinhunter/Instagram

According to Hunter, the checks came to a halt in February 2022, reportedly after the host suffered from several health issues.

“I have fallen behind on most of my bills. I currently live in a community that requires payments to homeowners associations and I’m behind on that bill,” read his file obtained by The U.S. Sun.

The 50-year-old said his ex-wife’s paused payments have “greatly affected” his life, and that he also is behind on his car insurance and credit card payments.

“The fact that I am unable to sustain my life and pay my bills in order is extremely emergent to me,” he wrote.

It seems the judge saw things differently when deciding to dismiss Hunter’ss crisis altogether.

Many fans celebrated this win for Williams, suggesting Hunter should think about applying for jobs instead of relying on his ex-wife’s income.

“You did this woman wrong in front of the world, she suffered extreme health issues after announcing that divorce.. Smh go get a job!”

“Sounds like something that’s not Wendy’s problem #getajob”

While this result gives Williams’ bank account a break, there is still a possibility of Hunter taking his case to mediation, where a mediator will be instructed to expedite a fair settlement between the two parties.

According to The U.S. Sun, the judge ordered Williams and Hunter to “participate in binding arbitration,” better known as a dispute resolution.

Williams filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years in 2019, amid cheating and abuse allegations. Additional reports eventually revealed that Hunter fathered a child outside of his marriage with Williams with his suspected longtime mistress Sharina Hudson.

Love the shade Wendy Williams threw at her husband today! During Trendy at Wendy, Wendy saw pots and pans and said, “Pots and pans? I’m not cooking anymore.” Then she looked right into the camera, and if looks could kill, Kevin would be DOA! #WendyWilliams #WendyWilliamsShow pic.twitter.com/wY9hmGYTQ7 — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) April 15, 2019

During a “Hot Topic” segment on her critically acclaimed daytime talk show “The Wendy Williams Show,” the 58-year-old shared why she wasn’t open in discussing her split.

“Everybody has things in their life that they’re not ready to share with the world,” she said at the time.

Williams and Hunter share a 22-year-old son together, Kevin Hunter Jr.