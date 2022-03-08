‘She Got That From Her Daddy’: Omarion’s Fans React After Daughter A’mei Shows Off Her Best Moves While Celebrating Her 6th Birthday 

Omarion Grandberry celebrated his daughter A’mei Grandberry’s sixth birthday on March 7 by taking a stroll down memory lane in his Instagram post. The singer shares A’mei with his ex Apryl Jones.

In the social media upload, Omarion uploaded intimate moments with A’mei over the years, including a photo the now 6-year-old wearing a princess costume and several videos.

Omarion Grandberry shared candid moments with his daughter A’mei Grandberry in honor of her sixth birthday. @omarion/Instagram

The first video showcased a present-day A’mei having a battle with dance group The League of Clowns. In the second clip, Omarion tells an infant A’mei how much he loved her. He said, “Snapchat for the day, I love you. I love you, baby.” As A’mei responds by cooing, the “Touch” vocalist states, “You love me too.”

The final recording captures another bonding moment between the father-daughter duo. Omarion, who is holding A’mei, says as he instructs his daughter to repeat several phrases, “Say good morning. Say how are you?” The video wraps up with the entertainer asking for a kiss and telling A’mei to say goodbye to his followers.

Alongside the post, Omarion also penned a special message to his baby girl. He wrote, “My girl. Happy 6th A’mei!!! When you came into this world, I fell in love the right way.. Peep slide 2 for her earliest words to me.”

As fans viewed Omarion’s post, many immediately commented on A’mei’s dancing skills in addition to the well-wishes. The remarks consisted of how the youngster took after her father in that department.

“She got that dance from her daddy lol. Too cute.”

“Go girl taking after your fine daddy.”

“Becoming a fire dancer like Daddy love to see it.”

“She got her daddy genes. Yass lil sis kill it!”

“She’s got her daddies moves and his entire face. So sweet to see these daddy/daughter moments.”

Among the compliments, others mentioned how much A’mei has grown. One wrote, “When did she get so big???” Another said, “NOT 6!!!!!! Are you kidding. She legit was born yesterday happy birthday princess.”

A third social media user stated, “She grew up so fast happy 6 Birthday beautiful baby girl.”

