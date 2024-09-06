‘I Knew What Was to Come’: Ginuwine Drops Bombshell In Shocking Update Following Decades of Addiction and Recent Relapse 

Ginuwine is celebrating two months of being sober!

The legendary R&B artist took to his Instagram account to share the good news and share some encouraging words for anyone struggling with their sobriety on Thursday, Sept. 5.

The “So Anxious” singer has candidly talked about his decades long-struggle with alcohol and drug addiction multiple times. The battle began with grief when Ginuwine lost both of his parents one year after the other. His father committed suicide in 1999 and his mom died less than a year later from cancer.

Ginuwine scares his fans with a concert announcement shared on Instagram. (Photo: @ginuwine / Instagram)

Under an emotionless selfie, he began, writing, “An counting!!!! I am still going strong 2 months sober, maybe seems like a lil time to you, but to me and most,it’s a lifetime and so I say don’t be ashamed reach out for help like I did bcz alot of times, well, most times,you need that support !!!!”

The 53-year-old continued the lengthy caption by applauding himself for fighting through his sober journey. He said, “I love the fact I didn’t fail !!!! I stood TEN10 toes down, IT made me know I got this.”

He went on to do some self-affirmations, writing, “I am worthy, I am strong, I am deserving of better, I know what is in store, I know the fight, I knew what was to come and so I stood strong,” before ending the caption with words of encouragement to individuals who may be going through their own battles with addiction.

“Anyone going through addiction , drugs alcoholism please please please look within yourself and know your better than failing !!!!your strong !!!!you are ME !!!!!super!!!! Get up,let’s go !!! We got this,” Ginuwine concluded.

He received much praise and support in the comment section of his post, some of which came from not only fans but also his celebrity peers.

“The Game” actor Pooch Hall wrote, “Welcome to the Sober Club! One of the greatest to be apart of!” Last October, Hall celebrated five years of being sober after being arrested in 2018 for a DUI and child endangerment. He was released on a $100,000 bond.

B2K singer Omarion, who recently announced his decision to be celibate, commented with a fire and hands up emoji.

His former TGT group member Tank wrote, “Just Superman doing Superman things! LETS GOOOO!!!!.”

Fans wrote, “Huge respect for your transparency, honesty and determination. That’s a real man right there. Keep focused,” and “Great Job!! Keep Pushing Ginuwine, You got this!”

Focusing on his appearance, one person said, “2 months sober got him lookin like the same ol G.” Another added. “He looks good & healthy.”

A third said, “He looks good!! I saw him in ATL in February and was sad bc the struggle was noticeable. Sending prayers and continued strength his way to keep going. Turn 2 months into 2 years!! Im trying to hear another TGT album thank God.”

October 15, 1970 — R&B singer, songwriter & dancer Ginuwine was born. pic.twitter.com/G9FZYYYjX6 — MoorInfo (@MoorInformation) October 15, 2022

Drug rumors first surfaced back in 2013 during TGT’s awkward live performance on WLNY’s “The Couch.”

While promoting their debut album “Three Kings,” Ginuwine struggled to maintain his focus on stage as he was seen repeatedly blinking his eyes, swaying back and forth and stroking his swinging his legs from side to side.

Years ago, Ginuwine spoke to Essence magazine about how he maintained being sober for seven years after losing both parents in such a short period of time.

In 2018, he said, “There was no one around that I really loved at the time, so I turned to the drinking and drugs like weed and ecstasy. I was done mentally and emotionally to the point that I had to go see a psychiatrist, but that didn’t do any good because I wasn’t interested. In fact, the two times I visited him I was high. I was depressed and felt like I had nobody to talk to that could relate to me.”

Ginuwine continued on saying the turning point for him was when a friend “intervened and begged [him] to get help.”

While therapy wasn’t necessarily the answer for him, the TGT group member said he “got straight spiritually” and “was able to turn away from all those things that were destroying me and finally think clearly.”

“I had to ask myself whether or not I wanted to go out like my dad and have my kids hurt the way I was hurting,” he said.