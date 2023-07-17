‘Seems Like Trouble in Paradise’: Fans Say Apryl Jones Is Doing ‘Too Much’ After Sharing ‘Good Times’ Post With Omarion and Their Two Kids Amid Ongoing Speculation About Her Relationship With Taye Diggs

Apryl Jones and her ex-boyfriend Omarion have turned over a new leaf in their co-parenting journey. The former couple share two kids, son Megaa, 9, and daughter A’mei, 7.

A recent Instagram post shared by Jones showed the duo and their kids in perfect harmony when they attended a soccer game together. In the clips, the two young children are seated between their parents. The footage appeared to have been filmed by Omarion and did not show any interactions between him and his ex.

(Left) Apryl Jones is spotted with her ex-Omarion and their two children. (Right) Apryl Jones and her boyfriend Taye Diggs. (Photos: @apryljones/Instagram)

She captioned the post, “Took Megaa to his first soccer game and he had the best time as did we! Good times;).” In the comments, her followers wrote:

“This is the REAL flex! Co-parenting peacefully and not being together….and minimal to no drama!”

“Oh wow y’all talking now that makes me so happy I remember at some point u said he wouldn’t speak to u at All.”

The “O” singer and Jones dated for years before officially ending things in 2016. Their oftentimes tension-filled co-parenting journey played out in the blogs after she dated Omarion’s B2K band mate, Lil Fizz, in 2020.

But the family outing has left others wondering where her boyfriend, Taye Diggs, fits into the picture. Jones and the actor have been together for more than a year. In recent months, fans have speculated that they may have hit a rough patch or, worse, broken up.

The two entertainers have shared a regular presence on each other’s social media accounts since they confirmed dating rumors in February 2022.

“This seems like trouble in paradise for her and Taye Diggs mainly because Omarion is all in the video which if it was just about their son, he shouldn’t be and the song that’s playing, the lyrics? Uh yea, co-parenting my a—,” wrote one person.

“I hope things are ok with her and her boo Taye. I get what your saying too. This a little too much. Everyone talks bad about how Diddy do it but they all want to be a sister wife,” read one person’s response to the previous comment.

Less than 24 hours after the soccer game footage was posted, the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” alum posted two images of her with a group of people, including her boyfriend’s sister, Shalom Diggs, enjoying a night out in New York City.

While the “Best Man” actor did appear to be in tow, seeing Jones with Shalom was enough for some people to conclude that their relationship may very well still be going strong.

Throughout all of the speculation, neither Jones nor Taye has addressed the nature of the romance.