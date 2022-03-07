‘I Love How She Turn Up When Her Daddy Come On’: Reginae Carter’s Fans Are Taken Aback By Her Dancing Skills 

Reginae Carter took to Instagram on March 5, to flaunt her twerking abilities as she attended the bridal shower for her mother, Toya Johnson. Johnson is currently engaged to sports manager Robert “Red” Rushing.

In the post, Carter, who wore a ruffled cut-out red dress donned with white-and-black polka dot heels, was seen twerking to her father Lil Wayne’s verse on Juvenile’s 1998 hit “Back That A– Up.”

Reginae Carter’s fans raved over the star’s dance moves as she twerked along to Juvenile’s “Back That A– Up” that features her dad, Lil Wayne. Photo:@itsreginaecarter/Instagram



In addition to the recording, Carter informed her followers in the caption to stop taking her dancing skills lightly, by writing, “Stop playing with my classy swiggle.”

As fans viewed her upload, many brought up how much they loved seeing the 23-year-old dancing along to her father’s verse and always representing him — whether through rapping his lyrics or dancing to his music — every moment she gets.

“It’s the daughter doing a lil twerk to daddy song for me! #legend.”

“Love seeing you dance to you’re Daddy music!!! Bring back memories of me when i heard his s–t.”

“I love how she turn up when her daddy come on.”

“I love her and she gone stay repping her daddy at all times drop it like it’s hot.”

“You better dance to yo daddy song and let em know!”

Among the praise, others flooded Carter’s comments section with compliments regarding her moves. One wrote, “Ayyyyyyyye they ain’t got nothing on you out here regular.” Another said, “And that thang THANGING!!!!! Yaayyy Nae.” A third person mentioned how the star appeared to have been perfecting her skills: “You been practicing sis (fire emoji).”

Carter’s recent post comes weeks after the model shared on Instagram that she spent her Valentine’s Day with her father, Lil Wayne. In the caption, alongside a few images of the pair, she said, “My forever Valentine.”

