‘Her Mama Looks Pissed’: Joseline Hernandez’s Video of Her Daughter’s Hair Derails When Fans Zoom In on the Rapper

Fans had jokes after a video posted to Instagram by rapper Joseline Hernandez briefly captured her facial expression. The video posted was of her daughter in the salon getting her hair done as her mother waited in the background with her cell phone.

As her 5-year-old daughter, Bonnie Bella, smiled for the camera, Joseline was seen behind her with an expression that had fans rolling on social media.

Joseline Hernandez on her reality show, “Joseline’s Cabaret Las Vegas.” (Photo: Screenshot/Zeus)

Fans noted that Hernandez appeared ready to go as her daughter’s hair was finished, judging by her facial expression.

“Joseline’s like any other parent in the back ready to go [laughing crying emojis],” commented one fan. “LMAO.”

“Joseline looks over it [laughing crying emojis],” wrote one fan. “Her mama looks pissed.” wrote another.

Other fans commented on how Bonnie’s hair looked.

“That hair is super thick and healthy too!”

“She didn’t want them ends bumped. We’ve all been there mama [three laughing crying emojjis]”

When Hernandez isn’t spending time with her daughter, she is filming her Zeus reality show “Joseline’s Cabaret Las Vegas.” Each season, the reality star goes to a different city and help girls who want to become cabaret dancers. In an exclusive interview with ABS, Joseline shared the legacy she wants to leave for her daughter.

“Outside of owning a bunch of properties and TV shows and TV networks or whatever she wants, because that’s what I work for now, I just always want her to know what I came from,” she said. “I always want her to know that I came from having nothing and I always want her to know that you have to work hard to make a life for yourself and your family and to leave a legacy behind.”

She recently posted a clip of her new show “Joseline’s Cabaret Las Vegas” on Twitter on Tuesday, Feb. 22, with a caption. “The Losers are asking if they can come to the opening night of #JoselinesCabaretLasVegas,” she wrote. “No bish, imma think about it! No Seriously, What y’all think should I let them come to the opening night?! Go subscribe and watch #JoselinesCabaretVegas now on @The_ZeusNetwork Link bio.”

The Losers are asking if they can come to the opening night of #JoselinesCabaretLasVegas… no bish, imma think about it! 😂 No Seriously, What y’all think should I let them come to the opening night?! Go subscribe and watch #JoselinesCabaretVegas now on @The_ZeusNetwork Link bio pic.twitter.com/jYvvz6sfRU — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) February 23, 2022

“Joseline’s Cabaret Las Vegas” airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Zeus.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Strange Combo’: Joseline Hernandez and Angela Simmons Cause a Commotion After Recent Linkup

Keyshia Ka’oir’s Car Collection Receives Mixed Reviews from Fans: ‘She’s Way Too Materialistic!’

‘Love You’: Macy Gray Responds to Viral Video with Jennifer Hudson After Fans Say Gray Was Too Aggressive