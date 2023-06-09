Black & Streaming: From Zoe Saldana In ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to ‘Run The World,’ Here are 11 Movies and TV Shows Hitting Streaming Services This Weekend

Welcome to your second “What to Watch” list for the month of June, featuring a curated list of television shows and movie releases.

After its theatrical release in the U.S. and in Japan, Michael B. Jordan‘s directorial debut, “Creed III,” is available on Amazon Prime. Another fairly new movie, “Avatar: The Way of Water, starring Zoe Saldana, was also released on Disney+. Both films were released earlier this year.

On the series tip, check out an all-new episode of “College Hill: Celebrity Edition.” For weeks, the BET+ series has teased fans with clips of a fight between Joseline Hernandez and Amber Rose.

Their fight stemmed from a conversation about unapologetically recognizing your blackness, which Hernandez doesn’t believe Rose does as a biracial woman. Things got intense pretty fast among a classroom of celebrities and college students.

There’s also a new episode of “Run The World,” the series that combines the essence of other female-led shows like “Living Single,” “Girlfriends” and a Black girl magic version of “Sex and the City.”

Meanwhile, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams is back on reality television for now in the space challenge series “Stars on Mars.”

Viewers also can look forward to full seasons of the “Big Mouth” spinoff “Human Resources” with actress Niecy Nash and “Searching For Soul Food,” the latter of which follows celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds as she travels the world trying different foods from different cultures.

Here is a list of 11 movies and television series to enjoy right at home this weekend.

Apple TV

The Snoopy Show (Season 3) Charlie Brown’s iconic dog takes on new adventures in season three of the animated series while joined by his dog pal Woodstock and more from the Peanut gang. “Follow that beagle,” said Sally Brown in one clip from the trailer. Charlie later added, “My dog lives a far more interesting life than I do.”

Amazon Prime Video

Creed III (2023) Three months after its release in theaters, Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut is available for streaming. Adonis returns as a heavyweight champion, a family man and a father who has grown from his past in foster care. Ultimately, his life and career become sour subjects for his protégé Damian, played by Jonathan Majors, who also grew up in foster care. Adonis has to come out of retirement to prove who has the best boxing hands in the leave.

BET+

College Hill: Celebrity Edition (2023) New episodes are back and, apparently, a fight went down between the Puerto Rican Princess Joseline Hernandez and Amber Rose. The two have been trending for weeks following a viral clip from their brawl that took place in a classroom at Alabama State University in Montgomery. Now that the full episode has been released, fans have noticed clips of the fight have been removed and all anyone can hear is the screaming and yelling of their other classmates. “Out of respect for all parties involved, we have chosen not to show this fight. College Hill and ASU do not condone violence of any kind,” read a message during the episode.

Disney+

Flamin’ Hot (2023) Actor Dennis Haysbert plays boss Clarence C. Baker in the latest film production from DeVon Franklin with first-time director Eva Longoria. It follows the true story of Richard Montañez, a janitor at Frito Lay who does everything he can to learn from others while sweeping his way to the top. Montañez has said he came up with the idea for Frito Lay’s popular Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Avatar: The Way of Water (2023) The sequel to the record-breaking “Avatar” movie is finally available for everyone to enjoy at home. This story follows Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) as they start a family and bring viewers into a more beautiful world than before. After they explore other regions outside of Pandora, a threat is placed upon the destination they know as home.

HBO Max

Celebrity IOU (Season 4) The HGTV series follows Hollywood celebrities as they make a huge impact on the lives of someone they never met. On the uplifting series, eight entertainers have been picked to surprise individuals with home renovations from twin real estate brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott. Each renovation is unique to each person, but each episode might nearly bring everyone watching to tears. Season four includes Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish and more.

Hulu

Searching For Soul Food (2023) Stevie Wonder’s private chef Alisa Reynolds travels the world in this series, experiencing different locations, cultures and styles of cooking everywhere from Mississippi to Oklahoma to California to Naples, Italy, Jamaica, South Africa and Peru. Reynolds bonds with each person she meets over soul food and good cooking. Reynolds is also the owner of another popular foodie spot, My 2 Cents LA restaurant in Los Angeles.

Stars on Mars (2023) Former “RHOA” alum Porsha Williams, singer Tinashe, NFL player Marshawn Lynch and more undergo weekly challenges in a new reality show. They must survive the living conditions in fake space. The series was filmed in South Australia.

Netflix

Human Resources (Season 2) Niecy Nash joins series regulars Keke Palmer, Maya Randolph and Brandon Kyle Goodman as a voice-over character in the “Big Mouth” spin-off. The animated series follows a group of individuals as they navigate puberty, parenthood and adulthood.

Peacock

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge (2023) Terry Crews and Anthony Anderson are the first two celebrity judges on the new thrilling series where contestants compete to transform their vehicles into life-size Hot Wheels cars with all the fixings. The winner will have a car design made into an official Hot Wheels car.

Starz