‘It’s Not Phony’: Joseline Hernandez Reveals What Separates Her Show from ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’ and Why She Has No Regrets Doing Reality TV

The Puerto Rican Princess is back!

Joseline Hernandez is making waves on the small screen yet again with “Joseline’s Cabaret: Atlanta” on the Zeus Network. The original series just premiered its second season on April 18, and while it may look like your typical drama-filled reality show at first glance, Hernandez wants fans to know that it’s more than that. Atlanta Black Star spoke with Hernandez about season 2 of her hit show, the difference between her and “Love and Hip Hop” executive producer Mona Scott-Young, and the legacy she wants to leave behind for her daughter.

Hernandez first emerged onto the scene in 2012 on “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” and quickly became the breakout star. Her witty one-liners and over-the-top personality separated her from the pack and her off-and-on relationship with producer Stevie J., the father of her 4-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella, kept fans’ eyes glued to the TV screen. Although she instantaneously gained notoriety from “LHHATL,” Hernandez began to speak out against how she felt she was portrayed on the show and how she was treated by the show’s executive producer, Mona Scott-Young.

Joseline Hernandez at the We TV premiere party of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” at Liaison Restaurant + Lounge on Feb. 4, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for We TV)

Most recently, the “Sex Drive” rapper and other former “Love and Hip Hop” stars called out the former music manager for an interview where she said she faces more criticism as an executive producer on reality shows versus Andy Cohen (Real Housewives) and Carlos King (RHOA and Love and Marriage: Huntsville) because she’s a woman. When the Puerto Rican Princess caught wind of her comments on Instagram, she responded with, “She f–ked so many cast members. I wonder why no expose her. Smh.”

Now that Hernandez is an executive producer of her own reality TV show, she has put herself in a similar position to face such grievances, but the Miami native claims that she is different and so is her show. “The ladies know me on camera and off camera so they kinda know I’m really real,” she said. “I feel like what makes me different is, it is what it is with me. It’s not fake, it’s not flawed, it’s not phony, it’s not faux, it’s for real. So it makes me different because I’m always gonna do the best that I need to do to produce them.”

Following the success of “Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami,” the second season, “Joseline’s Cabaret: Atlanta,” focuses on the reality TV veteran fulfilling her dream of turning dancers, hustlers, and porn stars into a serious and sexy cabaret troupe, as stated on the website. In the new season, all the ladies live under one roof as Hernadez tries to whip them into shape. In the end, the ladies come together for a special performance and one dancer takes home $10,000. The model beamed while talking about the cabaret performance because “that’s all I ever wanted.” She continued, “Outside all the madness that went on and the fights and the arguments and the pulling of the wigs and all the madness and all the homicides [referring to the viral clip of a comment one of the ladies made] and all the comments. Outside of that, I was so happy how the actual ‘Joseline’s Cabaret’ show turned out.”

The Puerto Rican Princess wears many hats, but one role that she seems to cherish the most is the role of mother. When asked what legacy she wants to leave behind for her 4-year-old, she shared, “Outside of owning a bunch of properties and TV shows and TV networks or whatever she wants, because that’s what I work for now, I just always want her to know what I came from. I always want her to know that I came from having nothing and I always want her to know that you have to work hard to make a life for yourself and your family and to leave a legacy behind.”

Those who have followed Hernandez’s journey know that it has not been an easy road for the former “LHHATL” star. She let viewers into her formerly estranged relationship with her mother and revealed she started stripping as a teenager to make money for her family. While she says she only began doing reality TV because she’s an artist and felt like “it comes hand to hand,” through it all, the “Live Your Best Life” rapper says she has no regrets.

“Everything that happened in my life from when I was a child until now I think was supposed to happen so I can be who I am today. I feel good about being able to be who I am today, and I’m not upset or mad about where I come from. I would not change anything at all.”

Catch up with Joseline Hernandez on Instagram at @joseline, Twitter at @msjoseline and Facebook at Joseline Hernandez. Be sure to watch “Joseline’s Cabaret: Atlanta” every Sunday on the Zeus Network.