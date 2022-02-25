Boss Chick Vibes: Rasheeda Frost Lands Television Show Set to Air This Spring

Rasheeda Frost is set to star in a new show about her life and business ventures after landing a television deal with Philo.

Philo is an online television company that was founded in 2010, by Tuan Ho and Nick Krasney. The streaming service was later nationally launched in 2017.

Rasheeda Frost lands a solo television deal with Philo. Photo:@rasheeda/Instagram





According to Deadline, the series “Boss Moves with Rasheeda” will follow Frost as she gives fans a closer look into her multiple homes, her businesses, including Frost Bistro & Bar, and her decision-making when it comes to financial situations. The half-hour show will be a part of Philo’s first-ever original programming slate after the company announced its partnership with lifestyle programmer Kin.

The company said in a statement shared in a blog post on its website, “Our partnership with Kin is also making waves, as we’ll be launching our first original series on Philo! Exclusive to the service, Boss Moves with Rasheeda, stars the iconic Love and Hip Hop Atlanta cast member Rasheeda Frost. New episodes will be streaming weekly starting in the Spring of 2022 and available to all Philo subscribers.”

“Boss Moves with Rasheeda,” which will have 12 episodes, will begin shooting in Atlanta later this month.

No additional details regarding Frost’s new show have been released. Frost first shot to fame in the 1990s as a rapper in hip-hop group Da Kaperz before ultimately going solo in 2000. During Frost’s solo career, she has released six studio albums.

In 2012, Frost transitioned to reality television in 2012 after starring in “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” alongside her family. After gaining a massive following from the show, Frost went on to open several businesses, including Frost Bistro & Bar, Pressed Boutique and Poiz Cosmetics.

Outside of Philo’s announcement of Frost’s show earlier this week, the reality star hasn’t mentioned the news on her social media pages.

