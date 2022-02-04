‘I Feel Like I Was Lied To’: Rasheeda Frost’s Birthday Post to Husband Goes Left After Fans Zero In on His hair

Rasheeda Frost threw her husband, Kirk Frost, a reality TV star on “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” a party to celebrate his 53rd birthday on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Family and friends had sparklers to celebrate the occasion, and Frost posted a video with several pictures of the lavish birthday bash on Instagram.

Rasheeda Frost threw a party for her husband’s 53rd birthday, but all fans could talk about was his hair. Photo: @rasheeda/ Instagram

Rasheeda Frost included a caption with her Instagram post, which wished her husband a happy birthday and thanked the folks who helped with the event.

“#aboutlastnight happy birthday,” wrote Frost. “@frost117 celebrating another year with our close friends & family looking forward to celebrating many many more! Thank you @jp_agency for putting this together & @hotlantasigns @strykereats @freddyopix @toriwilliamsevents @teys_southern_treats can’t wait for the next one!”

Fans zeroed in on Kirk Frost’s hair on an Instagram post.

Several fans wished Kirk Frost a happy birthday and complimented his wife on the party. However, “Love & Hip Hop” fans noticed something different about the rapper in the photographs. Most fans were shocked to see the rapper with hair, and some had jokes.

“Kirk with hair is f***ing me up!! #whodat,” wrote one fan. Another fan joked about feeling betrayed to see Kirk with so much hair.

“Kurt (sic) wit hair makes me feel like i was lied to all these years #happy birthday,” joked another.

Guests included Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” as well as the couple’s friends and family.

“Like where did he even get hair from,” questioned one fan. “Kirk has hair hbd,” noted another. “Kurt head shaped like an iron lol,” another joked.

Season 10 of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” concluded last fall, and fans are hoping season 11 will be announced by VH1 soon. While there has been no confirmation of another season, it is one of the most popular franchises on the network.

You can watch the festivities in the video below.

