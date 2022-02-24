‘He Palmed the Ball’: 50 Cent Trolls Mary J. Blige and Michael Jordan Video

Rapper 50 Cent trolled the video of Michael Jordan hugging Mary J. Blige, and he had jokes. The performer had some light-hearted fun on Feb. 23 with the video on social media, and fans approved.

Basketball superstar and former Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan got cozy on the court as he hugged Blige, and a video of the greeting went viral as people noted the tender look Jordan gave the “Mr. Wrong” singer. It also seemed like Jordan copped a feel of Mary J. Blige‘s behind.

The greeting between the R&B singer and Jordan occurred in Cleveland at the 71st NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

MJ was WILDIN last night 😭

50 Cent took to social media to have fun with the video and joked that Jordan palmed the ball with a picture of a the booty grab and a shocked Denzel Washington looking on.

“All Star weekend 👀MJ & MJB, he palm the ball 🏀LOL @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi @bottlerover,” he wrote.

The “In Da Club” singer also posted a still shot of the video of Jordan embracing Blige looking particularly lovingly at each other. “See just when we thought it was all fvcked up. [laughing crying emoji] LOL @bransoncognac #lecheminduroi @bottlerover.”

Fans appreciated the jokes and also had fun with the video on social media. One fan wrote, “MJ knows a real woman when he sees one. MJB has been one of the flyest.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “MJ: ‘I’m leavin here wit sumn! I’m from around the way, I’m LEAVING here wit sumn!'”

“I see you guys out there handling Those Franchises,” wrote another fan.

Another fan noted that Jordan had big hands, so he couldn’t help but to cuff the cake. “When u have big hands, you inadvertently cuff the the cake once in a while.”

Blige and 50 Cent performed together at the Super Bowl, and it appears the two have nothing but love and respect for each other. The rapper also shared footage of Blige speaking about her new album on Twitter with a caption, and the singer thanked 50 for the opportunity to act on “Power Book II: Ghost.”

“[fire emoji] @therealmaryjblige out killing shit New music [fire emoji] @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi @bottlerover.”