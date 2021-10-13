‘Did He Just Pat Her on the Back?’: Rasheeda Frost Dance Video with Husband Kirk Frost Derails When Fans Say He’s Not Into Her

Rasheeda Frost is reminiscing on her trip to Dubai with her husband Kirk Frost.

The former rapper uploaded a TikTok video of her and Kirk posing to take a picture before she turned and started dancing up against him to the V.I.C.’s “Wobble” song. While it seemed like Rasheeda was living her best life, Kirk, on the other hand, looked like he was not in the mood to “Get low and scrub the ground,” as the song instructs.

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost vacationing in Dubai (Photo: @frost117/Instagram)

What made it worse is that Kirk lazily patted Rasheeda on her backside area as she backed up on him. This made him look even more uninterested.

The video was from an old trip that they took in May to not only celebrate Rasheeda’s birthday but to also attend Mendeecees and Yandy Smith-Harris’ vow renewal ceremony. The Harrises are not only friends of the Frosts’ but they are also their “Love and Hip Hop” cast members.

Although it is hard to hear because of the loud music, it appears Kirk is saying “You dance. I’m tired,” which may be the origin of his lackluster mood. But it seems that did not sway the opinion of their fans who seem to think Kirk is not into her. “Did he just pat her on the back 😂😂😂🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️,” said one. “IM SORRY RASHEEDA BUT HE DOES NOT LOVE YOU…DONT YOU SENSE THAT👀👀🧐,” wrote another.

Another fan doubled down on the previous statements and even used the couple’s chemistry on-air as her confirmation. “😢😢 I just don’t know anymore. She deserves someone who exudes the same energy as her…. and since they hit the air on day one…i just never got that from him. It’s like he’s just there. That’s it. Just there. Taking up space.”

But Kirk joked about his lack of energy to dance in May when he uploaded the same video on his page. “@rasheeda know I can’t dance 😬😂 Taking about some….come on babe let’s dance 🤣🥰,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans’ concerns for the couple’s relationship haven’t come out of nowhere. Around five years ago, Kirk was caught cheating on Rasheeda, which eventually resulted in a child being born outside of their marriage. It took some time for Rasheeda to forgive, especially since they have been married since 1999 and share two sons.

But, despite fans’ thoughts that their marriage is not all peaches and cream, it seems the two are deciding to stay together for better and for worse.

