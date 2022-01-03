‘He Bout to do the Ciara Prayer Next’: Fans React After  Bow Wow Reveals He’s Tired of Being Single

Bow Wow appeared to have a change of heart regarding relationships on Jan. 2, after sharing a clip of himself dancing and singing in his home.

The rapper, who took a supposed drinking break following an eventful New Year, was seen blasting Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney’s 1982 track “The Girl Is Mine” while sipping on a glass of red wine.

Bow Wow’s fans bring up his single tweet after the star claims he’s ready for a relationship. Photo:@shadmoss/Instagram

In the Instagram post, Bow Wow disclosed how tired he is of being single, “Where you at? Where you at? I’m tired of being single. I’m about to be 35. I don’t want to be alone.” The father of two added, while jamming along to the music how exhausting it is contacting potential suitors via direct message.

“A little red wine. I’m by myself just dancing with my shadow. The girl is mine. I’m calling out for you. I’m tired of dming. I’m tired of sliding through the dms. Mrs. Moss where are you at?” Bow Wow reiterated those similar “single” sentiments in his caption by writing, “Wine don’t count I’M TIRED OF BEING SINGLE SOMETHING GOTTA CHANGE!”

As fans viewed the “Let Me Hold You” lyricist’s upload, many bypassed his message and mentioned the star’s previous stance on settling down. Last month, Bow Wow admitted in a viral tweet that he doesn’t want to get married because he likes his privacy and “peace.”

“Didn’t you say you were content with being single….???! like a month or two ago…”

“I thought he said he didn’t want to get married.”

“Naw naw naw he was just saying he loved being single and wasn’t looking.”

“N–a you just said that life ain’t for you….put the cup down bro.”

“Boy hush you gonna change ya mind tomorrow you said you like ya space.”

In addition to fans pointing out Bow Wow’s past statements, others expressed that the rapper would be incorporating his ex Ciara’s prayer for finding his elusive one. One wrote, “He bout to do the Ciara prayer next Chile.” Another said, “Ciara prayer is strong.”

Bow Wow previously dated Ciara, Joie Chavis, Angela Simmons, Keyshia Cole and others. His current relationship status is unknown.

