‘Jermaine is Just as Trashy’: Outraged Fans Slam Jermaine Dupri for Admittedly Exposing 12-Year-Old Bow Wow to Strippers, Scarring Him for Life

Famed music producer Jermaine Dupri says he inadvertently “scarred” his rap protégé Bow Wow by exposing him too early to Atlanta’s adult nightlife at an early age.

During a candid story time on a resurfaced Instagram Live video, Dupri recounted a wild night when Mr. 106 & Park, then just a pre-teen, found himself at the center of attention of some of the city’s notorious groupies.

Dupri recalled that night saying that they were all in the studio hanging out. It came a time when he and the older guys wanted to go to the strip club. Bow Wow, whose real name is Shad Moss, did not want to be left behind and begged to tag along.

Jermaine Dupri says he may have unintentionally “scarred” his hip-hop protégé Bow Wow by exposing him to Atlanta’s adult nightlife too early. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“He was too young to come with us,” Dupri said, laughing as he recounted the story. “I told him, ‘Stay here, play video games, don’t mess up the studio.’ This n—ga made a fuss about him saying how he ain’t want to go [into the club] and he just wanted to godd—n sit in the truck.”

Eventually, the youngster put up such a fight that his mentor agreed that he could go but could not get out of his truck.

The “Money Ain’t a Thang” chart-topper said he went into the club and partied with the strippers for hours. At one point, he left the party to go to the bathroom, but returned to his section being empty.

“When I came out from the bathroom, they was all gone, right,” Dupri said. “Now, mind you, this was right when ‘Bounce with Me’ really just got going, so he had a little, you know, he was who he is. Them strippers were outside the club on the street dancing for this n—ga in a truck.”

“This n—ga was sitting in the truck,” JD continued. “He wasn’t throwing no money, and those girls was outside dancing around my truck. And that n—ga has been scarred ever since.”

Bow Wow was also featured on this Live and confirmed the story and agreed that the early exposure to women had an impact on him. Both of the artists laughed off the incident as the TikTok clip cut off.

The discussion of the video exploded on Lipstick Alley. Many did not think the anecdote was funny. Some even blamed experiences like this as the root of some of Bow Wow’s rock star antics that often make him look like a spoiled brat in headlines.

One user posted, “DCS should pulled up to him home to ask more about said strip club visit. I can’t stand this pint-size pervert.”

Another wrote, “So I see young boys & men being exposed to sexµal things at a young age is funny. We have got to do better smh.”

Someone else commented, “Would you look at that. Jermaine is just as trashy as all the others.”

Another added, “It’s making sense why his relationship with him is always on and off arguing.”

The two have had a tumultuous relationship for years, with the “Shortie Like Mine” rapper addressing their relationship on Math Hoffa’s “My Expert Opinion” comparing their relationship to Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker from the “Star Wars” movie franchise.

“I’m the young n—a who wanted all the info. I’m ready to go, I’m ready to go and it’s, it’s, ‘No, Bow Wow.’” He then continued, “That’s all Anakin was, Obi was the teacher, Anakin was the student. When Anakin wanted to go out, get it cracking, ‘No, Anakin. Stand back, you not ready.’”

The statement came two months after Bow Wow expressed regret about signing with Dupri’s label, alleging that his industry mentor held onto some of his publishing rights during his time at So So Def.

During a 2023 interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Dupri, known for hits like “Welcome to Atlanta,” said at the core of Bow Wow’s issues with him is a generational lack of appreciation for what came before him or helped him achieve stardom.

“Bow Wow is in that space where he has to deal with you guys [the fans], he has to deal with younger guys and the media,” Dupri said, suggesting that this pressure might compel Bow to distance himself from the person who launched his career.

When DJ Envy commented on not understanding Bow Wow’s public grievances, Dupri responded, “You don’t understand it because you haven’t had to deal with a person that has to go through this.”

According to Dupri, the “Bounce with Me” rapper is a victim of people challenging every move he makes as a rapper, and while JD prepared him to be a superstar artist, he never prepared him to deal with social media and becoming the butt of jokes, hence the now viral “Bow Wow Challenge.”

“It’s just a situation where you gotta know how to deal with it, and when you don’t get coaching on this,” Dupri said. “I didn’t coach him. I didn’t teach him how to deal with that part of life.”

Since then it seems that Dupri and Bow Wow have reconciled.

Recently, the two dads were spotted at a skate party for Monica’s 11-year-old daughter, Laiyah, spending time with their own daughters. Kesha with the Tea posted the daughters’ reactions to their dads, and fans got a kick out of seeing the two rappers back together.

It seems that the two have been back on good terms since May 2023, ending their family feud at Usher’s Lovers & Friends Festival.