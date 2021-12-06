‘Bow Wow Could Never’: Fan Fawn Over Ciara’s New Post with Her Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara stunned fans on Dec. 4 after sharing a throwback fashion post with her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

In the Instagram upload, the couple, wearing matching black-and-gray ensembles, was on the set of a photo shoot for their unisex perfume line called “R&C.” The brand — named after the initials of the pair’s first names — was released last year.

Ciara’s latest post with her husband Russell Wilson had fans swooning over their appearance. @ciara/Instagram

In addition to the image, the 36-year-old expressed how much she loved the snapshot of herself and Wilson. She wrote, “Me N My Boo. Love this photo of us from when we were on set. Them Fragrances hittin right!” As fans began to view Ciara’s post, many claimed that the pair, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary back in July, was “relationship goals.”

“Love this power couple beautiful.”

“Power couple. Couple that slay together, stay together.”

“You guys are my relationship goals keep going strong.”

“Beautiful pic, power couple.”

Among the “relationship goals” remarks, an Instagram user brought up Ciara’s ex-boyfriend Bow Wow while comparing the singer’s current relationship. They said, “Bow Wow could never.” Another individual that shared a similar opinion to the social media user replied, “never ever.”

Bow Wow made headlines last month after he tweeted that he wants people to stop blaming him for hurting Ciara. The former couple dated in the early 2000s and even collaborated on the rapper’s 2005 hit single “Like You.” The pair ultimately went their separate ways in 2006 after rumors began circulating that Bow Wow cheated.

The commotion began when a Twitter user brought up Ciara’s dating history and included 50 Cent and Future’s names. They said, “Ciara really dated 50 Cent and Future.” Another individual added Bow Wow’s name to the mix while reposting the original upload, saying, “Bow Wow too…that woman has been through hell.”

When the “Roll Bounce” actor caught wind of what was going on, he responded, “17 years ago… I’m still getting blamed. This is wild.”

In an additional tweet, he shut down the cheating allegations. He said, “This Summer album got women blaming me for stuff. I’m like, Damn, what I do? I don’t even cheat on women. I’m not a dog, I promise.”

