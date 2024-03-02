Bow Wow Claims a Dancer Finessed Him Out of a $1,000 Apple Pay Tip at Atlanta Strip Club

It would seem that former child star Bow Wow was finished with the growing pains of celebrity. However, the Scream Tour headliner said that he still gets got by women, looking for a quick come-up on a famous mark.

Bow Wow claims a dancer once finessed him out of a $1,000 tip. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

During a recent interview with “The Art of Dialogue,” the host Mighty Bolton asked him, “Giving your history with women, what advice would you give to a successful man to avoid him from being trapped by a woman?”

After his initial concise response — “wear a condom” — the rapper-turned-actor said as a habit he has always tried to learn from other’s mistakes, but even while he is careful, he still runs into trouble with women — particularly those in strip clubs.

“Man, that’s s—t happens to this day. I mean that happens still to me,” he confessed. “I’m in a famous club in Atlanta. I’m lit, right, and you know when you lit that’s when you can get taken advantage of.”

Mr. “106 & Park” continued, stating that there was a girl in the club that he liked hanging with inside of the club. However, this time he wanted to pay a tip.

“I’m like ‘Yo, I’mma Apple Pay your tip. You feel me? I’m going to send you a tip. I’m out,’” He recalled telling the dancer. He used the digital form of payment as a way that she could get her payment directly and not have to share it with others.

“When I sobered up the next day, do you know what the request was for? A $1000,” he said.

“This is a girl I didn’t even smash. Like we don’t even kick it like that. I only see you in the club. Like we got an in-club relationship … we don’t even have nothing outside of the club.”

The star was outraged at the enormous tip but understood what happens when one is intoxicated and not paying attention. Another gem he dropped in the interview was never let a girl come to your home or hotel room without signing an NDA.

Ironically, this happened just a couple of years after the 37-year-old, whose real name is Shad Moss, said he retired from throwing money in the strip clubs.

One person in the comments on YouTube said, “I love how you address this topic with such honesty.”

While Bow Wow is mistakenly Apple paying dancers $1000, 50 Cent once blasted the young rapper for stealing that same amount from strippers in a club after his 2019 Tycoon Music Festival. According to the Queens rapper, he had given various celebrities around him $1,000 to splurge on the women in the club.

Bow Wow did not.

He took to social media, according to BET.com, and wrote, “This little n—ga BOW WOW took the Money home with him. @antthaladiesman get him before I kill EM,” Fif joked.

“@jermainedupri what kinda s—t is this, you brought this n—ga around. He stealing the one’s,” the “In Da Club” chart-topper continued, dragging out the joke on a now-deleted Instagram and demanding that Bow Wow pay him back.

Upon hearing this, fans flooded Bow Wow’s comments and dragged him about being a thief.

Eventually, the “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star did shoot the G back to the “Power” showrunner.

“I just got off the phone with my man, Ant. He called and told me Bow Wow reached out and actually gave him the money, so we cool and s—t,” 50 Cent said.

“But I wanted to do something to that n—ga. I felt like the n—ga stole my mother—kin’ money. I f—kin’ throw the money for the dancers and s—t — this n—ga picking the money up and taking it home with him?”

The “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” rapper put on his altruistic hat and had a word with the social media trolls that live to tease his targets.

He wrote, “Now that I got my money, I’m wishing Bow Wow peace, happiness, [and] all the blessings that could come to him. Y’all leave him alone.”

A thousand dollars might not be the easiest thing for the “Like You” hitmaker to come by.

In 2022, he became the butt of many jokes when he charged people an exorbitant amount to meet and greet with him before the reboot of the Scream Tour. He called the experience “The Diamond” package, which included a hoodie, a drawstring bag, a digital download, a lanyard, and access to early shopping for some of his merch.

Fans could also meet him.