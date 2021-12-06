‘I Didn’t Want to Just Ride on My Dad’s Coattails’: Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne Thought About Changing Her Name to Step Out of Shadow of Dad

Corinne Foxx, one of two of Jamie Foxx’s daughters, is opening up about how at one point, she thought she might want to change her name as a way to make her own path and distance herself in some way from her dad’s fame.

Corinne, who is Foxx’s daughter with his ex Connie Kline, who co-produced “Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me!” on Netflix with Jamie, shared with Togethxr that she at one point thought she should change her name so as to not be immediately associated with her famous, award-winning, father.

“I did consider, honestly, changing my last name. I had a lot of people telling me, ‘You don’t have to go to college. You can just go straight into the entertainment world, doors will open for you. You could be making millions of dollars,’ ” Corinne said, ”I just grew up my whole life and I didn’t want to just ride on my dad’s coattails. I wanted to, you know, make my own name, do things myself.”

In “Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me!” Corinne and her father took something near and dear to their hearts and went with it.

Corinne says that she used to worry about what others would think, but that eventually something changed for her.

“As I’ve gotten older I’ve, one, made peace with people are gonna think things about me that I have no control of, and two, I’m proud of my dad and I’m proud of who he is and I’m proud of the work he’s done. I’m proud of just the person that he is,” Corinne said, “Holding onto his name and being proud of my last name is actually something I’ve had to grow into.”

“Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me!” premiered in April 2021, but was cancelled after one season.

It follows a single father who inherited his mother’s cosmetics company in Atlanta. His teenaged daughter, played by Kyla-Drew, moves to Atlanta after her mother has died to live with her father.

