‘Why Is Her Cleavage Pushed Up Like That??!’: Bow Wow’s Teenage Daughter Faces More Criticism Over New Look Weeks After Controversy Over Revealing Outfit

Music and television star Shad “Bow Wow” Moss’s father-daughter synergy on social media unintentionally generated scrutiny over the teenager’s outfit.

Bow Wow, 38, appeared in a TikTok post with 14-year-old Shai Moss. The “Let Me Hold You” hitmaker and the budding influencer showed off their dancing chemistry in the video.

Bow Wow and his daughter, Shai Moss, continue to face criticism over the teenager’s wardrobe. (Photo: @shadmoss/Instagram)

The clip of Bow Wow and Shai’s routine made the rounds on the internet, and online observers had a lot to say about their bonding experience and Shai’s clothing choice.

“Shai taught her dad well,” one TikTok user commented. Another fan wanted to see more content from Bow Wow and his oldest child, writing, “Shai, we need more collabs of this.”

However, Shai wearing a pink body suit with a white jacket sparked complaints too. For instance, someone on the Lipstick Alley forum wondered, “Why is her cleavage pushed up like that??!”

“I don’t think they should’ve posted this,” expressed another concerned Instagram user in reaction to Bow Wow and Shai’s dance video. Yet another critic suggested, “She needs to wear one size bigger, just saying. Why s–t gotta be tight?”

In contrast, there were quite a few replies on that Instagram post that were positive takes on the viral footage. Bow Wow also received praise for his parenting.

“Twins. Can’t believe how fast she is growing up. So pretty, Bow, you did well. So proud of the both of you,” a fan conveyed on the app.

An additional supporter proclaimed, “They are too freakin cute. Having a present, youthful, legendary, and artistic Black father is such a blessing.”

While Bow Wow got backing from his supporters for the lighthearted interaction with Shai, the “Growing Up Hip Hop” alum was previously in the hot seat for his daughter’s attire at the 2025 BET Awards.

@bet Like father, like daughter. 😂 Bow Wow got schooled by his own mini-me on the carpet and honestly? She ATE. Shy Shai? Never that. She’s matching his energy and according to her, his height too. 👀 This is the content we came for! #BETAwards ♬ original sound – BET Networks

Bow Wow worked as a BET red carpet correspondent for the star-studded event held on June 9. Shai made an unexpected appearance with her dad, which sparked disapproving remarks from TV watchers.

“No, I’ll just do it how I would do it, because I’m the queen here,” Shai said to her father as he tried to cut to a commercial during the BET Awards pre-show broadcast.

Shai’s on-air sassiness was overshadowed by her all-black look that revealed her bare legs and featured a cut-out detail exposing her left hip.

Despite the digital hand-wringing, Bow Wow seemed to be fine with Shai arriving at the ceremony in the outfit. He called his daughter “beautiful,” but fault finders slammed the getup for being “too damn grown.”

Bow Wow has embraced presenting Shai as a rising internet celebrity. The “Lottery Ticket” actor has shared several behind-the-scenes moments with his oldest offspring on social media.

Happy 14th Bday to my daughter Shai! Uncle Chris and Ray J came through! Its a party inside the @thekiaforum pic.twitter.com/af0LxgE1cJ — Bow Wow (@smoss) April 28, 2025

On April 28, Bow celebrated Shai’s 14th birthday by uploading a video of R&B singers Chris Brown and Ray J serenading the “Side Hustle” actress at her party.

Shai is establishing her own online fan base, too. The second-generation entertainer has amassed 16,000 followers on TikTok and 520,000 followers on Instagram.

“I’m not the type of parent that’s like you have to do what dad does to keep the legacy going. It just so happens that I’m a cool dad, I have a cool job. She’s always watching and she thinks it’s fun,” Bow Wow told MadameNoire in 2022.

He also stated, “I told her she can’t do anything unless those grades are up. I don’t play that, and my mother didn’t play that. I’m instilling that in her as well, but I’m so proud of her. Just the brightest, smartest little girl a father could have.”

Bow Wow’s ex-girlfriend, professional dancer Joie Chavis, gave birth to Shai in 2011. He also has a son named Stone Moss with model Olivia Sky. Stone was born in June 2020.

Chavis, 36, commonly teams up with her daughter for dance videos as well. Shai can be seen in several posts shared on the Joie In Life apparel founder’s TikTok and Instagram pages.

Additionally, Shai has made cameos on Chavis’s YouTube vlog channel. In 2021, Joie documented the “morning routine” of preparing Shai and her younger half-brother, Hendrix Wilburn, for school.

Hendrix (born December 2018) is the son of Chavis and hip-hop recording artist Nayvadius “Future” Cash (né Wilburn). Chavis welcomed a third child with NFL cornerback Trevon Diggs. Their daughter, Harlo Rose, arrived in August 2024.